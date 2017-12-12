The Killing of a Sacred Deer Review

By Rich Cline
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat thriller with surreal twists. While this film has a bit less of the supernatural weirdness, it's a far darker story, verging on horror as it pushes its characters into a seriously messy exploration of the morality of revenge. In the end, the message might be a little unclear, but it's a rare film that has the power to leave our heads spinning.
It's set in Cincinnati, in middle America, where cardiologist Steven (Farrell) has finally conquered the alcoholism that threatened his career. His loyal wife Anna (Nicole Kidman) helped him through this, along with their teen daughter Kim (Raffey Cassidy) and younger son Bob (Sunny Siljic). Now Steven is secretly meeting up with the 16-year-old Martin (Barry Keoghan), son of a patient Steven lost on the operating table. As they become friends, he introduces Martin to his family, and things take a strange turn as Martin's plan for vengeance begins to target Kim and Bob. And Steven and Anna are terrified when they think about what has to happen for Martin to feel like they're even.
With big moral questions that continually touch a nerve, the film sometimes feels like a particularly deranged Twilight Zone episode. And it also has a powerful emotional resonance, because the characters are so easy to identify with, including Martin. And since the actors underplay their roles, we can't help but put ourselves in their shoes. Farrell and Kidman find a terrific blend of vulnerability and tenacity in their roles, bringing these frightened parents to vivid life. Cassidy and Suljic are also excellent as intelligent children caught up in what to them is an inexplicable nightmare, while Keoghan steals the film with a casual intensity that becomes increasingly freaky without ever tipping over the top.
Lanthimos and his usual cowriter Efthymis Filippou are experts at writing bizarrely offbeat scripts that have rock-solid internal logic to them, as if these extreme twists and turns are utterly natural. This leaves the audience free to experience the raw emotions of the situation while also considering the bigger thematic questions gurgling underneath. The central idea here seems to be that guilt and grief grow in power if they're not dealt with properly. Without offering simplistic answers, the film echoes on both personal and much larger societal levels. But it's the simple story of a family forced to confront the sins of the father that carries the biggest kick.
Year: 2017
Genre: Thriller
Production compaines: Element Pictures, Film4, Three Point Capital, A24
Contactmusic.com: 4 / 5
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Producer: Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
Screenwriter: Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou
Starring: Colin Farrell as Steven Murphy, Nicole Kidman as Anna Murphy, Barry Keoghan as Martin, Raffey Cassidy as Kim Murphy, Sunny Suljic as Bob Murphy, Alicia Silverstone as Martin's Mother, Bill Camp as Matthew, Denise Dal Vera as Mary Williams, William Cross as Conference Guest, Kenneth Meyer as Medical Consultant, Richard Doone as Hospital Visitor / Dinner Attendee, Anita Farmer Bergman as Nurse, Lea Hutton Beasmore as Conference Guest, Rachael McAdams as Conference Attendance / Nurse, Jerry Pope as Medical Conference Attendee, Megan Chelf Fisher as Diner Patron, Dylan Keith Adams as Doctor at Conference and Event Dinner, Michelle Poole as Conference Guest, William Willet as Open Heart Patient on Table, Charles Poole as Patient / Fisherman, Josephine Elle as Doctor, Barry G. Bernson as Dr. Larry Banks, Amy Clark as Conference Guest, John W. Harden as Conference Guest / Paramedic, Bryant Bentley as Paramedic, Nathaniel Sizemore as Hospital Orderly, Shuo Chen as Conference Guest, Steven Schraub as Medical Conference Guest, Dori Lucas as Conference Guest, George W. Ellerman as Medical Conference Attendee, Aaron Pullins IV as Medical Conference Attendee, Jennifer Henson as Doctor's Wife, Joanne Popolin as Medical Conference Attendee, Brian Lamont as Conference Guest, Gary Maloney as Medical Conference Attendee, Brian D. Schroeder as Diner Patron, Margot Westermen as Conference Guest, Michael D Overman as Nurse / Medical Conference attendee, Derek Polen as Conference Guest, K.D. Richardson as Cafeteria visitor, Charles P. Chambers as Banquet Attendee, Sammy Geroulis as Medical Conference Attendee, Michelle Dobrozsi as Visiting Consultant (uncredited)
Also starring: Ed Guiney
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
Austrian auteur Michael Haneke isn't known for his light touch, but rather for hard-hitting, award-winning...
Seemingly from out of nowhere, this film generates perhaps the biggest smile of any movie...
A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...