Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
The Disaster Artist

The Disaster Artist

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Excellent"

The Disaster Artist Review


A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the 2003 movie The Room, which is widely considered to be one of the worst films ever made, even as it has developed a cult following. Based on the book by The Room's star Greg Sestero, it takes a remarkably personal look at the antics of aspiring actor-filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, who is played by James Franco with gonzo charm.

In late-1990s San Francisco, Tommy meets Greg (played by Dave Franco) in an acting class. As they struggle to find work, they make a pact to support each other. After moving to Los Angeles, Tommy decides to fund his own movie from his mysterious fortune, with himself in the lead role opposite Greg. They hire a cast (including Ari Graynor, Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron and Jacki Weaver) and crew (including Seth Rogen and Paul Scheer) and set out to film Tommy's screenplay for The Room. But everyone has second thoughts, since Tommy has no discernible skill at acting, writing or directing.

The Room is indeed a terrible film, but it's remarkable simply for the fact that Wiseau managed to make it. And by accepting that the public saw his melodramatic romance as an awkward comedy, he has actually made money from it. The irony about this story is of course that the profoundly untalented Wiseau had enough cash to finance the project himself. Franco plays him with affection: he's a jerk to everyone, and refuses to admit his age, nationality or where he got his millions, but he's tenacious and loyal. It's a terrific performance that never winks at the camera. And the Franco brothers bring superb camaraderie to the screen in what becomes a surprisingly involving bromance.

Around them, the starry ensemble (including a blinding array of A-list cameos featuring everyone from Megan Mullally to Sharon Stone) has a lot of fun diving into their colourful roles. This gives the film a full-on atmosphere that's thoroughly amusing, and it's also strikingly revelatory about the way things work in Hollywood. So while the plot sometimes feels a bit fragmented, a series of outrageous scenes rather than a single narrative, it's thoroughly entertaining on a variety of levels. The fiercely clever casting alone makes it worth the price of admission, but this is also the kind of movie that makes us fall in in love with cinema all over again. And it'll make you less afraid to admit your guilty pleasures.


Facts and Figures

Genre: Comedy

Budget: $6M

Production compaines: New Line Cinema, RabbitBandini Productions, Point Grey Pictures, Good Universe, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, Ramona Films

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 4 / 5

Cast & Crew

Director:

Producer: , , , Vince Jolivette, James Weaver

Starring: as Tommy Wiseau, as Greg Sestero, as Sandy Schklair, as Amber, as Juliette Danielle, as Philip Haldiman, as Carolyn Minnott, as Dan Janjigian, as Robyn Paris, Andrew Santino as Scott Holmes, as Kyle Vogt, as Bill Meurer, as Iris Burton, as Jean Shelton, as Raphael Smadja, as Peter Anway, Sugar Lyn Beard as Bonnita Boudreau, as Erica Chase, as Bobbi, as Nate, John Early as Chris, Peter Gilroy as Timothy, Kelly Oxford as Amy Von Brock, Tommy Wiseau as Henry, Greg Sestero as Casting Agent, as Casting Director, as Male Actor, as Actor Friend, as Acting Teacher, as Herself, as Himself, as Himself, J.J. Abrams as Himself, as Female Guest, Tom Franco as Theatre Participant, Michelle Arthur as Himself, as Casting Person, Ricky Mabe as Front Row Premiere Attendee, Shane Ryan as Tommy's date at premier, Tamzin Brown as Actress #1, Cate Freedman as Mama's Boy, Amechi Okocha as Actor at Premier, Cameron Brinkman as Girl in Red Dress, Nicole Gordon-Levitt as Girl on Phone, Elizabeth Hirsch-Tauber as William Morris Agent, Jenna Curtis as Bartender, Frederick Keeve as Herself, Angelyne as Confused Person, Adwin Brown as Actor at Premiere, Slim Khezri as Door man / Bouncer, Corey Weber as Homeless Man, Phillip E. Walker as Coco, Katherine Neff as Auditioning Actress, Taylor Laughlin as Guy Driving Alfa Romeo, Johnny Meyer as John, Xhuliano Ujka as Jarrod's Friend, Tearra Oso as Movie Premiere Attendee in Blue Shirt, Vince Chavez as Film Critic, Isaac Phillips as Auditioning Actress, Krista West as Guest, Aidiye Aidarbekov as Actor at Premiere, Kara Gibson as Actor at Premiere, Resit Berker Enhos as Waiter, Steven Liu as Crew Member, Hans, Tudor Munteanu as Premiere Analyst, Frank Lui Geo as Movie Premiere Actor, Bill Rojas as Jeff, Mark Anthony Petrucelli as Zsolt Magyar, Zhubin Rahbar as Movie Premiere Guest, Javi Sánchez-Blanco Boyer as Model Party Guest, Jolie Mitnick Salter as Trophy Wife, Ramona Tibrin as Premiere Film Critic, Frankie Ponce as Bartender, Vincent Marinelli as Cast and Crew, Adonis Simmons as Auditioning Actress, Elena Cristiean as Movie Premier Guest, Cerra Angela Vallentine as Actor at Premiere, Ron Saylor as Blonde at Casting, Danny Finneran as Hooker, Eloho Josephine Okujeni as Movie Premier Actor, Dan Byelich as Costume Girl, Cynthia Natera as Waiter, Jordan Daem as Romano, as Himself, as Himself

Also starring:

Contactmusic
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Review

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Review

After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...

Daddy's Home 2 Movie Review

Daddy's Home 2 Movie Review

Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...

The Man Who Invented Christmas Movie Review

The Man Who Invented Christmas Movie Review

There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...

Ferdinand Movie Review

Ferdinand Movie Review

This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...

Brigsby Bear Movie Review

Brigsby Bear Movie Review

Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...

Battle of the Sexes Movie Review

Battle of the Sexes Movie Review

A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...

Shot Caller Movie Review

Shot Caller Movie Review

There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...

Advertisement
The Disaster Artist Movie Review

The Disaster Artist Movie Review

A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...

Stronger Movie Review

Stronger Movie Review

Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...

Only the Brave Movie Review

Only the Brave Movie Review

Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...

Wonder Movie Review

Wonder Movie Review

This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...

Happy End Movie Review

Happy End Movie Review

Austrian auteur Michael Haneke isn't known for his light touch, but rather for hard-hitting, award-winning...

Patti Cake$ Movie Review

Patti Cake$ Movie Review

Seemingly from out of nowhere, this film generates perhaps the biggest smile of any movie...

The Limehouse Golem Movie Review

The Limehouse Golem Movie Review

A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.