The Disaster Artist Review

A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the 2003 movie The Room, which is widely considered to be one of the worst films ever made, even as it has developed a cult following. Based on the book by The Room's star Greg Sestero, it takes a remarkably personal look at the antics of aspiring actor-filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, who is played by James Franco with gonzo charm.

In late-1990s San Francisco, Tommy meets Greg (played by Dave Franco) in an acting class. As they struggle to find work, they make a pact to support each other. After moving to Los Angeles, Tommy decides to fund his own movie from his mysterious fortune, with himself in the lead role opposite Greg. They hire a cast (including Ari Graynor, Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron and Jacki Weaver) and crew (including Seth Rogen and Paul Scheer) and set out to film Tommy's screenplay for The Room. But everyone has second thoughts, since Tommy has no discernible skill at acting, writing or directing.

The Room is indeed a terrible film, but it's remarkable simply for the fact that Wiseau managed to make it. And by accepting that the public saw his melodramatic romance as an awkward comedy, he has actually made money from it. The irony about this story is of course that the profoundly untalented Wiseau had enough cash to finance the project himself. Franco plays him with affection: he's a jerk to everyone, and refuses to admit his age, nationality or where he got his millions, but he's tenacious and loyal. It's a terrific performance that never winks at the camera. And the Franco brothers bring superb camaraderie to the screen in what becomes a surprisingly involving bromance.

Around them, the starry ensemble (including a blinding array of A-list cameos featuring everyone from Megan Mullally to Sharon Stone) has a lot of fun diving into their colourful roles. This gives the film a full-on atmosphere that's thoroughly amusing, and it's also strikingly revelatory about the way things work in Hollywood. So while the plot sometimes feels a bit fragmented, a series of outrageous scenes rather than a single narrative, it's thoroughly entertaining on a variety of levels. The fiercely clever casting alone makes it worth the price of admission, but this is also the kind of movie that makes us fall in in love with cinema all over again. And it'll make you less afraid to admit your guilty pleasures.