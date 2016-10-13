Storks Review

By Rich Cline
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has the standard fast-paced snarky tone and too-frantic imagery, but the script is smarter than average, dropping deranged lines of hilarious dialogue into every scene. This gives the conversations an improvisational quality that keeps the audience laughing all the way through, unsure what might happen next.
It's set 20 years after the storks decided that there wasn't enough money in delivering babies, so they shifted to delivering parcels instead. The boss Hunter (voiced by Kelsey Grammer) is now planning to become board chairman, so he brings in his protege Junior (Andy Samberg) as the new boss. To prove himself, Junior needs to sack Tulip (Katie Crown), an annoying human who was left behind when the old business closed. Unable to do this, Junior transfers her to a back mailroom where no one will notice her, except that she inadvertently fires up the baby factory by answering a request from Nate (Anton Starkman) to bring a brother to his parents (Jennifer Aniston and Ty Burrell). So now Junior and Tulip need to deliver this infant before Hunter finds out.
While the plot is fairly predictable, the way it plays out is riotous. The film is a barrage of random asides, unexpected twists and loveably ridiculous characters. A smarmy corporate spy called Pigeon Toady (Stephen Kramer Glickman) is amusingly smarmy, while a pair of bickering arctic wolves (Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) add some snarling suspense, even though they're too funny to be scary. Everything is so energetic and colourful that it's difficult to mind that the plot makes very little logical sense. And the loose style of vocal performance gives the whole film a zing of comical anarchy.
Indeed, the animators have outdone themselves in filling the screen with everything they can think of. The action sequences are frenzied but sometimes exhilarating, making the most of the nutty settings while using every colour and texture imaginable. The stroke of genius is having an adorable baby at the centre of the chaos who stops everyone in their tracks so they can coo and gush a bit. And there are also some deeper touches that grab the audience emotionally, from Nate's yearning for a sibling to Junior's desire to to the best in his job. And Tulip's journey is surprisingly engaging too, with a moving payoff. The movie may be relentlessly silly, but it definitely delivers an entertaining ride.
Rich Cline
Year: 2016
Genre: Animation
Run time: 87 mins
In Theaters: Friday 23rd September 2016
Box Office USA: $13,476,141.00
Distributed by: Warner Bros. Pictures
Production compaines: Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Bros.
Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5
Rotten Tomatoes: 62%
Fresh: 53 Rotten: 33
IMDB: 7.2 / 10
Director: Nicholas Stoller, Doug Sweetland
Producer: Nicholas Stoller, Brad Lewis
Screenwriter: Nicholas Stoller
Starring: Andy Samberg as Junior (voice), Katie Crown as Tulip (voice), Kelsey Grammer as Hunter (voice), Keegan-Michael Key as Alpha (voice), Jordan Peele as Beta (voice), Anton Starkman as Nate Gardner (voice), Jennifer Aniston as Sarah Gardner (voice), Ty Burrell as Henry Gardner (voice), Stephen Kramer Glickman as Pigeon Toady (voice), Danny Trejo as Jasper (voice), Awkwafina as Quail (Voice), Ike Barinholtz as Miscellaneous Stork (voice), Jorma Taccone as Miscellaneous Stork (voice), Christopher Nicholas Smith as Dougland (Voice)
Also starring: Brad Lewis
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...