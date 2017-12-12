Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
"Very Good"

Shot Review


This may be a gimmicky exploration of gun violence, which sometimes feels like a preachy public service advisory, but its story unfolds with raw power. The film's first half is told in real-time, and generates some genuine suspense as it finds complexities in two sides of a gunshot: the victim and the young man who accidentally pulled the trigger. This gives the film a powerful sense of urgency as it moves into an even more pungent second act.

Set in Los Angeles, the film centres on Mark (Noah Wyle), a movie sound mixer whose therapist wife Phoebe (Sharon Leal) is divorcing him. As they meet to discuss the details, Mark is hit by a random gunshot and Phoebe accompanies him to hospital, where doctors try to save his life. Meanwhile, the shooter is revealed to be the sensitive 17-year-old Miguel (Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), who after being badly bullied got the gun from his cousin and fired it unintentionally. He's now on the run, hiding from the cops and panicking about what to do with the gun. Then several months later, he decides that he can no longer live with his guilt, and sets out to try and make things right.

Director Jeremy Kagan tells the first part of this story using split screen to show both Mark and Miguel in their simultaneous fights to survive. This creates a strong sense of suspense, as well as an intriguing connection between these two men. Mark is conscious through his emergency room ordeal, so understands the ramifications of his injuries. Miguel is smart enough to realise that his hopes for the future could be derailed by this stupid mistake. And both actors dig deep into their characters, revealing inner thoughts and feelings that come surging to the surface in the film's second half. Alongside them Leal's character is just as affected by this errant bullet, and also has to cope with how her life is thrown off-course.

Along the way, the script takes a few rather obvious jabs at the topical issue of gun control, which seems a bit unnecessary in a story about the fallout from a random gunshot. And the preachiness extends to other topics like the importance of education and the cruelty of casual bigotry. But there are much more engaging things going on in the drama itself, from Mark and Phoebe's marital issues between to Miguel's feeling of desperate isolation. So as the story begins to touch on ideas of guilt, courage and understanding, it becomes darkly moving.


Facts and Figures

Genre: Thriller

Production compaines: Bold Films, Participant Media, Relativity Media, Directv

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5

Cast & Crew

Director: Jeremy Kagan

Producer: Jeremy Kagan, Dave O'Brien, Josh Siegel

Producer: Jeremy Kagan, Dave O'Brien, Josh Siegel

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.