Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Moana

Moana

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Very Good"

Moana Review


In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent young woman who doesn't follow the rules, doesn't need a man and sings songs of empowerment. But this story is set in the lush South Pacific, with deep blue seas, verdant rainforests and fiery volcanoes. And that gives it a fresh blast of energy and culture that more than makes up for the lack of proper tension in the rather formulaic story.

On a remote island, Moana (voiced by Auli'i Carvalho) is the daughter of the pragmatic chief (Temuera Morrison) and his sensitive wife (Nicole Scherzinger). Feeling like the sea is beckoning her, Moana is always in trouble, because the islanders are terrified of the dangers in the ocean beyond the reef. But Moana's grandmother (Rachel House) encourages her to follow her yearnings, revealing that Moana is the promised one who will travel to find the exiled demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and return the Heart of Te Fiti to its rightful place, restoring life to the islands. Even though she feels inadequate, she heads off on her quest. And when she meets up with the arrogant Maui, she realises that this is going to be even harder than she thought.

Dwayne Johnson voices Maui in Moana

The setting gives the animators plenty of scope to let their imaginations run wild, with gorgeous colours and textures and some marvellously quirky characters. These include Moana's sidekick, a scrawny chicken (clucked by Alan Tudyk) who seems to entirely lack a brain, and a greedy undersea crab (Jemaine Clement). The only misstep visually is the way the spirit of the ocean is rendered as a creepy watery tongue. But the characters are voiced with energy and charm, both in the dialogue and the lively (if not terribly memorable) songs. And the best touch is having Maui's tattoos spring silently to life to re-enact epic myths and offer running comedy commentary.

The movie has a terrific energy to it that drives the story forward, even if there's an obvious sense that we're in safe Disney territory, where no one will ever get hurt. And every action has a moral lesson attached to it that tugs at the heartstrings. We never doubt for a second that Moana and Maui will complete their mission, but at least the story and animation have some lovely surprises in store along the way, especially in the spectacular climactic encounter. It's also a beautiful way to adapt real legends from Polynesian history into an entertaining odyssey.

Watch the trailer for Moana:



Moana

Facts and Figures

Genre: Animation

Run time: 103 mins

In Theaters: Wednesday 23rd November 2016

Box Office Worldwide: $97.4M

Budget: $150M

Distributed by: Walt Disney Pictures

Production compaines: Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5

IMDB: 8.4 / 10

Cast & Crew

Producer: Osnat Shurer

Starring: Auli'i Cravalho as Moana (voice), as Maui (voice), Rachel House as Gramma Tala (voice), as Chief Tui (voice), as Tamatoa (voice), as Sina (voice), as Hei Hei the Rooster (voice), Louise Bush as Young Moana (voice), Christopher Jackson as Tui (singing voice), Oscar Kightley as Fisherman (voice), Troy Polamalu as Villager (voice), Phillipa Soo as (voice)

Contactmusic


Links

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

Neruda Movie Review

Neruda Movie Review

Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...

The Eagle Huntress Movie Review

The Eagle Huntress Movie Review

Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Movie Review

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Movie Review

With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...

Office Christmas Party Movie Review

Office Christmas Party Movie Review

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...

Snowden Movie Review

Snowden Movie Review

Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...

The Birth of a Nation Movie Review

The Birth of a Nation Movie Review

This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...

The Edge of Seventeen Movie Review

The Edge of Seventeen Movie Review

An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...

Advertisement
Bleed for This Movie Review

Bleed for This Movie Review

This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...

Moana Movie Review

Moana Movie Review

In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...

Bad Santa 2 Movie Review

Bad Santa 2 Movie Review

The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...

Allied Movie Review

Allied Movie Review

There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...

A United Kingdom Movie Review

A United Kingdom Movie Review

Based on a powerful true story from the late 1940s, this drama is packed with...

Indignation Movie Review

Indignation Movie Review

Philip Roth's layered novels are a challenge for filmmakers (see also 2003's The Human Stain...

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Movie Review

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Movie Review

It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...

Advertisement

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map Daily Vulture

Copyright © 2016 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.