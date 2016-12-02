Moana Review

By Rich Cline
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent young woman who doesn't follow the rules, doesn't need a man and sings songs of empowerment. But this story is set in the lush South Pacific, with deep blue seas, verdant rainforests and fiery volcanoes. And that gives it a fresh blast of energy and culture that more than makes up for the lack of proper tension in the rather formulaic story.
On a remote island, Moana (voiced by Auli'i Carvalho) is the daughter of the pragmatic chief (Temuera Morrison) and his sensitive wife (Nicole Scherzinger). Feeling like the sea is beckoning her, Moana is always in trouble, because the islanders are terrified of the dangers in the ocean beyond the reef. But Moana's grandmother (Rachel House) encourages her to follow her yearnings, revealing that Moana is the promised one who will travel to find the exiled demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and return the Heart of Te Fiti to its rightful place, restoring life to the islands. Even though she feels inadequate, she heads off on her quest. And when she meets up with the arrogant Maui, she realises that this is going to be even harder than she thought.
The setting gives the animators plenty of scope to let their imaginations run wild, with gorgeous colours and textures and some marvellously quirky characters. These include Moana's sidekick, a scrawny chicken (clucked by Alan Tudyk) who seems to entirely lack a brain, and a greedy undersea crab (Jemaine Clement). The only misstep visually is the way the spirit of the ocean is rendered as a creepy watery tongue. But the characters are voiced with energy and charm, both in the dialogue and the lively (if not terribly memorable) songs. And the best touch is having Maui's tattoos spring silently to life to re-enact epic myths and offer running comedy commentary.
The movie has a terrific energy to it that drives the story forward, even if there's an obvious sense that we're in safe Disney territory, where no one will ever get hurt. And every action has a moral lesson attached to it that tugs at the heartstrings. We never doubt for a second that Moana and Maui will complete their mission, but at least the story and animation have some lovely surprises in store along the way, especially in the spectacular climactic encounter. It's also a beautiful way to adapt real legends from Polynesian history into an entertaining odyssey.
Year: 2016
Genre: Animation
Run time: 103 mins
In Theaters: Wednesday 23rd November 2016
Box Office Worldwide: $97.4M
Budget: $150M
Distributed by: Walt Disney Pictures
Production compaines: Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5
IMDB: 8.4 / 10
Director: John Musker, Ron Clements
Producer: Osnat Shurer
Screenwriter: Jared Bush
Starring: Auli'i Cravalho as Moana (voice), Dwayne Johnson as Maui (voice), Rachel House as Gramma Tala (voice), Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui (voice), Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa (voice), Nicole Scherzinger as Sina (voice), Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei the Rooster (voice), Louise Bush as Young Moana (voice), Christopher Jackson as Tui (singing voice), Oscar Kightley as Fisherman (voice), Troy Polamalu as Villager (voice), Phillipa Soo as (voice)
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...
Based on a powerful true story from the late 1940s, this drama is packed with...
Philip Roth's layered novels are a challenge for filmmakers (see also 2003's The Human Stain...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...