Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Manchester by the Sea

Manchester by the Sea

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Excellent"

Manchester by the Sea Review


This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written, directed and acted that it's impossible not to be pulled into its powerfully wrenching drama. Writer-director Kenneth Lonergan (see also 2011's sleeper masterpiece Margaret) creates characters so vivid that they get deep under the skin, and he allows his actors to so fully inhabit them that they become unforgettable.

This is the story of Lee (Casey Affleck), a janitor who is hiding in Boston from his past. When his brother Joe (Kyle Chandler) has a heart attack, he returns to his hometown Manchester to take care of Joe's 16-year-old son Patrick (Lucas Hedges), who isn't remotely happy about this set-up. But Joe's estranged wife Elisa (Gretchen Mol) has vanished, and Lee's ex-wife Randi (Michelle Williams) has started a new life. So while Patrick struggles to maintain his independence, Lee tries to build some sort of relationship with him. But both are still reeling with pain over things that happened to them over the years.

Yes, the central theme here is grief, and Lonergan piles mountains of it onto these characters. As details about their back-stories are revealed, the intensity of the emotions becomes nearly unbearable, and yet neither Lonergan nor the actors ever give into sentimentality or trite sermons. This is achingly realistic, an exploration of how people survive even the worst things life can throw at them. And Affleck delivers his best performance yet in the role, a devastatingly transparent turn that holds the audience in rapt attention. Newcomer Hedges matches him beat for beat as a deeply likeable teen whose prickly reactions make him even more sympathetic. And both Williams and Mol add some blistering electricity as women struggling to reinvent themselves. In just a few scenes, Williams very nearly steals the film.

While the major plot points in this story feel somewhat overpowering, Lonergan's focus remains on the character details that draw the viewer in. We can't help but identify with everything that happens, especially since we know that the emotions we can see are only the tip of the iceberg. These are deep, complex people grappling with issues that are rarely tackled so honestly in the movies. Sometimes it feels like the screenwriter is testing these characters like God testing Job, piling on so much tragedy and harsh interaction that they should just give up. But the point is that they don't. They may be wounded and beaten down, but their spirits remain feisty. And in the end, they offer an inspiring glimmer of hope.

Watch the trailer for Manchester By The Sea:



Manchester by the Sea

Facts and Figures

Genre: Dramas

Run time: 137 mins

In Theaters: Friday 16th December 2016

Box Office USA: $19.00

Distributed by: Amazon Studios

Production compaines: Big Indie Pictures, Pearl Street Films, CMP Entertainment, K Period Media, B Story, The Affleck/Middleton Project

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 4 / 5

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%
Fresh: 174 Rotten: 6

IMDB: 8.5 / 10

Cast & Crew

Producer: , Lauren Beck, , Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh

Starring: as Lee Chandler, as Randi Chandler, as Joe Chandler, Lucas Hedges as Patrick Chandler, as Elise Chandler, as Hockey Coach, as Silvie, Anna Baryshnikov as Sandy, as Jeffrey, as Jill, C.J. Wilson as George, as Wes, as Sue, Tom Kemp as Stan Chandler, Ben O'Brien as Young Patrick Chandler, Susan Pourfar as Nurse Irene, Robert Sella as Dr. Muller, Ruibo Qian as Dr. Bethany, Richard Donelly as Mr. Martinez, Virginia Loring Cooke as Mrs. Groom, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Marianne, as Mrs. Olsen, as Mr. Emery, Mary Mallen as Sharon, Chloe Dixon as Suzy Chandler, Ellie Teeves as Karen Chandler, Christian J. Mallen as CJ, Oscar Wahlberg as Joel, Shawn Fitzgibbon as Tom Doherty, Jackson Damon as Otto, Jami Tennille as Janine, Liam McNeill as Josh, Allyn Burrows as Father Martin, Brian A. White as Jerry, Danae Nason as Rachel

Contactmusic


Links

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

Manchester by the Sea Movie Review

Manchester by the Sea Movie Review

This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...

Live By Night Movie Review

Live By Night Movie Review

Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...

La La Land Movie Review

La La Land Movie Review

After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...

Assassin's Creed Movie Review

Assassin's Creed Movie Review

Hopes were high that this film might finally crack the curse of movies based on...

Silence Movie Review

Silence Movie Review

Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...

A Monster Calls Movie Review

A Monster Calls Movie Review

A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....

Monster Trucks Movie Review

Monster Trucks Movie Review

Word has it that a 4-year-old came up with the idea for this unapologetically silly...

Advertisement
Collateral Beauty Movie Review

Collateral Beauty Movie Review

Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...

Paterson Movie Review

Paterson Movie Review

Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...

I, Daniel Blake Movie Review

I, Daniel Blake Movie Review

At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...

Why Him? Movie Review

Why Him? Movie Review

Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...

Passengers Movie Review

Passengers Movie Review

Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...

Neruda Movie Review

Neruda Movie Review

Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...

The Eagle Huntress Movie Review

The Eagle Huntress Movie Review

Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.