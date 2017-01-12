Manchester by the Sea Review

By Rich Cline
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written, directed and acted that it's impossible not to be pulled into its powerfully wrenching drama. Writer-director Kenneth Lonergan (see also 2011's sleeper masterpiece Margaret) creates characters so vivid that they get deep under the skin, and he allows his actors to so fully inhabit them that they become unforgettable.
This is the story of Lee (Casey Affleck), a janitor who is hiding in Boston from his past. When his brother Joe (Kyle Chandler) has a heart attack, he returns to his hometown Manchester to take care of Joe's 16-year-old son Patrick (Lucas Hedges), who isn't remotely happy about this set-up. But Joe's estranged wife Elisa (Gretchen Mol) has vanished, and Lee's ex-wife Randi (Michelle Williams) has started a new life. So while Patrick struggles to maintain his independence, Lee tries to build some sort of relationship with him. But both are still reeling with pain over things that happened to them over the years.
Yes, the central theme here is grief, and Lonergan piles mountains of it onto these characters. As details about their back-stories are revealed, the intensity of the emotions becomes nearly unbearable, and yet neither Lonergan nor the actors ever give into sentimentality or trite sermons. This is achingly realistic, an exploration of how people survive even the worst things life can throw at them. And Affleck delivers his best performance yet in the role, a devastatingly transparent turn that holds the audience in rapt attention. Newcomer Hedges matches him beat for beat as a deeply likeable teen whose prickly reactions make him even more sympathetic. And both Williams and Mol add some blistering electricity as women struggling to reinvent themselves. In just a few scenes, Williams very nearly steals the film.
While the major plot points in this story feel somewhat overpowering, Lonergan's focus remains on the character details that draw the viewer in. We can't help but identify with everything that happens, especially since we know that the emotions we can see are only the tip of the iceberg. These are deep, complex people grappling with issues that are rarely tackled so honestly in the movies. Sometimes it feels like the screenwriter is testing these characters like God testing Job, piling on so much tragedy and harsh interaction that they should just give up. But the point is that they don't. They may be wounded and beaten down, but their spirits remain feisty. And in the end, they offer an inspiring glimmer of hope.
Year: 2016
Genre: Dramas
Run time: 137 mins
In Theaters: Friday 16th December 2016
Box Office USA: $19.00
Distributed by: Amazon Studios
Production compaines: Big Indie Pictures, Pearl Street Films, CMP Entertainment, K Period Media, B Story, The Affleck/Middleton Project
Contactmusic.com: 4 / 5
Rotten Tomatoes: 97%
Fresh: 174 Rotten: 6
IMDB: 8.5 / 10
Director: Kenneth Lonergan
Producer: Matt Damon, Lauren Beck, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh
Screenwriter: Kenneth Lonergan
Starring: Casey Affleck as Lee Chandler, Michelle Williams as Randi Chandler, Kyle Chandler as Joe Chandler, Lucas Hedges as Patrick Chandler, Gretchen Mol as Elise Chandler, Tate Donovan as Hockey Coach, Kara Hayward as Silvie, Anna Baryshnikov as Sandy, Matthew Broderick as Jeffrey, Heather Burns as Jill, C.J. Wilson as George, Josh Hamilton as Wes, Erica McDermott as Sue, Tom Kemp as Stan Chandler, Ben O'Brien as Young Patrick Chandler, Susan Pourfar as Nurse Irene, Robert Sella as Dr. Muller, Ruibo Qian as Dr. Bethany, Richard Donelly as Mr. Martinez, Virginia Loring Cooke as Mrs. Groom, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Marianne, Missy Yager as Mrs. Olsen, Stephen Henderson as Mr. Emery, Mary Mallen as Sharon, Chloe Dixon as Suzy Chandler, Ellie Teeves as Karen Chandler, Christian J. Mallen as CJ, Oscar Wahlberg as Joel, Shawn Fitzgibbon as Tom Doherty, Jackson Damon as Otto, Jami Tennille as Janine, Liam McNeill as Josh, Allyn Burrows as Father Martin, Brian A. White as Jerry, Danae Nason as Rachel
Also starring: Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kenneth Lonergan
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Hopes were high that this film might finally crack the curse of movies based on...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
Word has it that a 4-year-old came up with the idea for this unapologetically silly...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...