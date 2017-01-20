Jackie Review

By Rich Cline
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history, this film centres on just a few days in her life to offer some telling insights not only into the woman in question but also the culture of celebrity and the nature of political legacies. Yes, it's a complex, provocative film, artfully directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain (Neruda) and anchored by a riveting performance from Natalie Portman.
The story is set in the aftermath of John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963, as Jackie (Portman) retreats to her seaside home in Massachusetts to make plans for her future. She is visited by a journalist (Billy Crudup), who asks her about her experience in the days after her husband (Caspar Phillipson) was shot while sitting next to her in the back of a car. During these days, she has been faced with some big questions. Who is she arranging the funeral for? Herself? Her children? The American public? The future generations who will remember her husband? The only people she can confide in are her brother-in-law Bobby (Peter Sarsgaard), her assistant Nancy (Greta Gerwig) and a straight-talking priest (John Hurt). Her husband may have been a relentless philanderer, but Jackie is consumed by grief and unsure where her life will go now.
More: Natalie Portman Loved The Complex Layers Of Jackie
It's rare for a film to tackle so many themes so meaningfully, and Noah Oppenheim's award-winning script juggles all of these big ideas effortlessly, never losing focus on the complex woman at the centre of the storm. Portman gives a staggering performance that continually shows Jackie's various sides, both the darker private angle and the livelier public persona, as well as the tough-minded woman who knows that she alone can determine how her husband is remembered. That she falls back on her favourite musical Camelot to define her now-lost life is both moving and telling. And the film cleverly includes a smart recreation of her infamous television tour of the White House.
Larrain's direction is impeccable, resisting the usual slick Hollywood style for something much more textured and intriguing. Bright colours are splashed across lavish settings, but the tone remains grainy and honest. And the superbly well-played side characters are fascinatingly realistic in the way they orbit around Jackie in distinct ways. With an excellent Mica Levi score, the film is edited to swirl around these few days continually offering insights that catch the audience by surprise. It's a unique collision of politics, show business, glamour and tragedy. And the film is unmissable.
Year: 2016
Genre: Dramas
In Theaters: Friday 20th January 2017
Production compaines: Protozoa Pictures, Bliss Media, LD Entertainment, Fabula
Contactmusic.com: 5 / 5
Director: Pablo Larrain
Producer: Juan de Dios Larrain, Darren Aronofsky, Scott Franklin, Ari Handel, Mickey Liddell
Screenwriter: Noah Oppenheim
Starring: Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy, Peter Sarsgaard as Robert Kennedy, Greta Gerwig as Pamela Turnure, Billy Crudup as The Journalist, John Hurt as The Priest, Max Casella as Jack Valenti, Sunnie Pelant as Caroline Kennedy, Beth Grant as Ladybird Johnson, Corey Johnson as O'Brien, Marla Aaron Wapner as Dallas Kennedy Fan, Nathan Ferguson as Kennedy Family, Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy, Lindsay Dyan Epp as Mourner, Georgie Glen as Rose Kennedy, Yann Bean as Air Force Officer, Benjamin Loeh as Kennedy Family Member, Eric Supensky as Sargeant Shiver, John Mitchell as Dallas Police Officer, Alejandro Chamorro as General McHugh, Aidan O'Hare as Ken O' Donnell, Neil McNeil as Secret Service Agent, Dan Mendel as JFK Fan, Don Whatley as Secret Service Limo Driver, Stephanie Cookie Carson as Mourner, Chaz Riddle as Mover, Sarah Middlemiss as Mourner, David DeBoy as John Metzler, Matthew Bowerman as Airforce Airline Pilot, Julie Judd as Ethel Kennedy, Kahil Dotay as Airport Worker #1, Philip Greene as JFK Fan / Photographer, Loretta Burnette as Mourner, George Kardulias as Mourner with 8mm Movie Camera, Sara Verhagen as Mary B. Gallagher, Kayla Anderson as Mourner / Townsperson, Chrisdine King as Joan Kennedy, Grégoire Foessel as Death Watch Guard, Denise Basile as Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Stephen L. Kolb as Greek Orthodox Archbishop Iakovos, Jeff Moore as Secret Service Agent, Rick Burk as Secret Service Agent, Jay Bush II as General Earle Wheeler, Robert E Thompson as Dallas Reporter, Rebecca Compton as Nellie Conally, Rebecca Compton as Nellie Connally, Dawn Lucajko as Kennedy family mourner, Richard Allen Cramer as Mourner (uncredited), Michael Garvey as News Journalist (uncredited), John Carroll Lynch as Lyndon B Johnson
Also starring: Richard E. Grant, Darren Aronofsky, Mickey Liddell
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Hopes were high that this film might finally crack the curse of movies based on...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
Word has it that a 4-year-old came up with the idea for this unapologetically silly...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...