"Weak"

Inferno Review


Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard have reteamed to bring it to the big screen. But this second sequel to The Da Vinci Code feels like a pale imitation of the original. Gone are the clever, fake-academic revelations and rather wacky action antics, and in their place are clues that feel utterly irrelevant, accompanied by fights and chases that are incoherent.

At least it opens well, with Langdon (Hanks) waking up in a Florence hospital without a clue how he got to Italy. Then when a sexy cop (Ana Ularu) tries to kill him, Robert's hot doctor Sienna (Felicity Jones) helps him escape. She also has an unusual knowledge of antiquities, so she travels with him to figure out why he's being chased by the police, an army of World Health Organisation officials (led by Sidse Babett Knudsen), a man (Omar Sy) leading a team of violent goons and a shady businessman (Irrfan Khan). Robert traces all of these shenanigans to the recently deceased billionaire anarchist Bertrand (Ben Foster), who was plotting to release a virus that would kill off half of mankind to halt overpopulation. Is his plan still going forward? Can Robert stop it in time? The next clues are in Venice and then Istanbul.

The settings are gorgeous, and Howard knows how to use them to pack the film with old world elegance. But while David Koepp's script keeps the mayhem moving along whether or not it makes any sense, Howard directs everything at a glacial pace. So it looks like Hanks is in danger of falling asleep at any time, even in the middle of a car chase. There's also the problem that the central premise is utterly preposterous: if you're planning a terrorist attack that will kill four billion people, would you take the time to set it up as an elaborate scavenger hunt? And it doesn't help that everyone in the movie seems untrustworthy. The script sorts the good from the bad as it goes along, but it never matters.

Hanks is on autopilot, only occasionally revealing his charm in some witty asides. He's still watchable, of course, but if he doesn't seem too bothered, why should we care? At least he sparks some weary chemistry with Knudsen, and things are livened up whenever the terrific Sy and Khan are on screen. Otherwise, all we have are some lovely settings for some vacuous entertainment. At least it will fill out the requisite box set trilogy.

Rich Cline

Watch the trailer for Inferno:



Inferno

Facts and Figures

Genre: Thriller

Run time: 107 mins

In Theaters: Friday 14th October 2016

Distributed by: Anchor Bay Entertainment

Production compaines: Columbia Pictures, Imagine Entertainment, Skylark Productions

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 2 / 5

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%
Fresh: 9 Rotten: 5

IMDB: 6.7 / 10

Cast & Crew

Director:

Producer: , , , Andrea Giannetti

Starring: as Robert Langdon, as Dr. Sienna Brooks, as Christoph Bruder, as Harry Sims / The Provost, Sidse Babett Knudsen as Dr. Elizabeth Sinskey, as Bertrand Zobrist, as Vayentha, Slim Khezri as Agent

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.