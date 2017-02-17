Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Very Good"

Hidden Figures Review


This film recounts such a great true story that we don't mind the fact that it's all a bit too warm and polished, or that it kind of ignores its side characters. The central events, which took place more than 55 years ago, touch on big issues that have a strong present-day relevance. And the acting is excellent from a gifted ensemble cast. So even if the filmmaking isn't very complex, the themes resonate strongly.

It's set in 1961 Virginia, where Nasa is losing the space race to the Russians. To get things moving, programme director Al (Kevin Costner) turns to Katherine (Taraji P. Henson), a mathematician who works with the black women in the "colored computer" room downstairs. In Mission Control, she proves her value as an ace number cruncher. Meanwhile, engineer Mary (Janelle Monae) struggles in a system that ignores her contributions, while Dorothy (Octavia Spencer) has been passed over for promotion despite the fact that she's the only person who can make any sense of the new computer system. So as the entire facility works to get a man into space, it's doubtful that the leaders will see that these women are vital to the project.

The fact that this story is so little-known kind of answers that question. But the film never takes a political approach, instead finding the humanity in the situation. Gentle humour abounds in the interaction between characters, and even the racial insults (such as requiring Katherine to sprint through the rain to use a designated restroom) are played for chuckles. Meanwhile, the script offers slight glances at their personal lives: Katherine is a single mother with three smart daughters and a sweet romantic interest (Mahershala Ali), and Mary's preacher husband (Aldis Hodge) helps her fight for the right to study in an all-white college. Spencer's Dorothy doesn't really get a subplot, but then she's the movie's scene-stealer, so she doesn't really need one.

All of this feels rather dramatised for the movie script, but the central story is so compelling and the characters so vivid that it still grabs hold. An unnecessarily sniffy villainous role for Jim Parsons and the waste of Kirsten Dunst (as a Nasa employee) are the film's only real flaws, and they're easy to overlook. Director Melfi punctuates the story with actual newsreel footage which cleverly evokes the time period, and all of the actors get a chance to shine in their roles. So by the end, this becomes a hugely engaging, as well as important and inspiring, story of three women who bucked a bigoted system to change the world.

Watch the trailer for Hidden Figures:



Hidden Figures

Facts and Figures

Genre: Dramas

Run time: 127 mins

In Theaters: Friday 6th January 2017

Box Office USA: $131,454,920.00

Box Office Worldwide: $106.6M

Budget: $25M

Distributed by: 20th Century Fox

Production compaines: Fox 2000 Pictures, Chernin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment, Levantine Films

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
Fresh: 171 Rotten: 15

IMDB: 8.0 / 10

Cast & Crew

Director: Theodore Melfi

Producer: Peter Chernin, , Theodore Melfi, ,

Starring: Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Johnson, as Dorothy Vaughn, as Mary Jackson, as Al Harrison, as Vivian Michael, as Paul Stafford, Glen Powell as John Glenn, as Jim Johnson, Donna Biscoe as Joylette Coleman, as White Librarian, Maria Howell as Ms. Sumner, as Levi Jackson, as Reporter at Press Conference, Saniyya Sidney as Constance Johnson, Kimberly Quinn as Ruth, as Karl Zielinski, as Sam Turner, Ariana Neal as Joylette Johnson, Corey Mendell Parker as Howard Vaughan, Karan Kendrick as Younger Joylette Coleman, Jaiden Kaine as Joshua Coleman, Gregory Alan Williams as Marion Smithson, Dane Davenport as Alan Shepard, Travis Smith as Scott Carpenter, as Bill Calhoun, Robert McKay as Pastor Ayres, Ken Strunk as Jim Webb, Lidya Jewett as Young Katherine Coleman, Zani Jones Mbayise as Kathy Johnson, Tre Stokes as Levi Jr., Selah Kimbro Jones as Carolyn Marie Jackson, Ashton Tyler as Leonard Vaughan, Alkoya Brunson as Kenneth Vaughn, Arnell Powell as Professor Graves, Crystal Lee Brown as Bernie, Tequilla Whitfield as Eleanor, Evan Holtzman as Deke Slayton, Joe Hardy Jr. as Gordon Cooper, Addison Rose Melfi as Addie Marcus, Paige Nicollette as Eunice Smith

Contactmusic


Links

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

Contactmusic 2017 Exclusive

New Movies

Fences Movie Review

Fences Movie Review

After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...

The Lego Batman Movie Movie Review

The Lego Batman Movie Movie Review

A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...

The Space Between Us Movie Review

The Space Between Us Movie Review

While the premise of this movie makes it look like a sci-fi adventure, the truth...

Toni Erdmann Movie Review

Toni Erdmann Movie Review

On paper, the idea of a two-hour 40-minute German comedy may not seem very promising,...

Gold Movie Review

Gold Movie Review

Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...

Loving Movie Review

Loving Movie Review

While this film tackles a huge issue in the history of race relations in America,...

T2 Trainspotting Movie Review

T2 Trainspotting Movie Review

It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...

Advertisement
Hacksaw Ridge Movie Review

Hacksaw Ridge Movie Review

Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...

Sing Movie Review

Sing Movie Review

The quality of the animation in this musical comedy may not be up to Pixar...

Jackie Movie Review

Jackie Movie Review

Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...

Split Movie Review

Split Movie Review

After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Movie Review

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Movie Review

It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...

Manchester by the Sea Movie Review

Manchester by the Sea Movie Review

This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...

Live By Night Movie Review

Live By Night Movie Review

Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...

Advertisement

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.