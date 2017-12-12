Good Time Review

By Rich Cline
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie. His loser character takes the audience on a deranged funhouse ride through corners of New York that are so lurid that the movie feels like it was made in the early 1980s, especially with its electronic score by Oneohtrix Point Never. And while it all feels a little too constructed to be believable, the film is superbly gripping. And even a bit moving.
Pattinson plays Connie, a low-life criminal who confidently robs a Brooklyn bank with his mentally simple brother Nick (played by Benny Safdie, who also directed the film with his brother Josh). As they flee, Connie gets away, but Nick is arrested. In need of cash to pay Nick's bail, Connie looks up his rather unstable friend Corey (Jennifer Jason Leigh), but she turns out to be a dead end. So he decides to break Nick out of jail. While working out this plan, he meets Ray (Buddy Duress), a junkie coming down from a bad trip, and 16-year-old Crystal (Taliah Webster). And both of them give Connie a new idea.
Yes, this is the kind of film that moves from one chaotic set-piece to the next with a wonderful volatility that makes it feel fresh and spontaneous. And the Safdie brothers direct it in a remarkably full-on style, mixing close-up camerawork with dramatic God's eye aerial shots. Every scene is awash in bright colour, and each actor delivers a performance that's physically kinetic and emotionally raw. None of these people are very easy to sympathise with, but they're so funny and unpredictable that we can't look away. Pattinson has never been this frantic before, and he's terrific as a smart guy with no common sense. He's the kind of guy who thinks that his next plan will finally be the one that works, even though it clearly won't.
The supporting cast is solid around him, from Duress' likeable idiot to Barkhad Abdi as a security guard who underestimates Connie's desperation. Leigh may be a bit over the top as a hot mess, but Safdie superbly underplays Nick. Basically, everyone in this story is out if his or her depth, mainly because the screenwriters have put them there. It never feels terribly organic, but it is consistently entertaining, even as it gets increasingly violent. And the driving theme of brotherly love gives the film an unexpected emotional soul.
Year: 2017
Genre: Thriller
Box Office Worldwide: $3M
Production compaines: Rhea Films, Elara Pictures
Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5
Director: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Producer: Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, Terry Dougas, Paris Kasidokostas Latsis
Screenwriter: Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
Starring: Robert Pattinson as Connie Nikas, Ben Safdie as Nick Nikas, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Corey Ellman, Barkhad Abdi as Dash the Park Security Guard, Buddy Duress as Ray, Taliah Webster as Crystal, Necro as Caliph, Peter Verby as Peter the Psychiatrist, Saida Mansoor as Agapia Nikas, Gladys Mathon as Annie, Rose Gregorio as Loren, Eric Paykert as Eric, Rachel Black as Rachel, Cliff Moylan as Officer Patrick, Hirakish Ranasaki as Trevor, Maynard Nicholl as Donnie, Craig muMs Grant as Denny, George Lee Miles as Albert, Lucas Elliot Eberl as Arcade Guy, Souleymane Sy Savane as Uber Driver, Shaun Rey as Undercover Cop, Marcos A. Gonzalez as Arresting Police Officer
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
Austrian auteur Michael Haneke isn't known for his light touch, but rather for hard-hitting, award-winning...
Seemingly from out of nowhere, this film generates perhaps the biggest smile of any movie...
A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...