Going in Style

Going in Style

"Good"

Going in Style Review


This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg. While that film was a bittersweet comedy about old age, this one has a lot less on its mind. Instead, it goes for more populist joys like slapstick and smiley banter, all based on the A-list casting of present-day icons Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin. At least they give it some oomph.

It all starts when Joe (Caine) is notified by his bank that his mortgage is overdue, but this is only because they tripled the interest rate. And the situation becomes even more desperate when the company where he worked for 40 years is sold to a multinational, which liquidates the pension fund, leaving Joe and his pals Willie and Albert (Freeman and Arkin) in serious trouble. So Joe hatches a crazy scam to steal the money back from the bank, and Willie and Albert go along with it. They get advice from low-level criminal Jesus (John Ortiz) to work out the details. Meanwhile, Willie is undergoing treatment for kidney failure, and his age has left him far down the donor list. And Albert finally gives in to the flirtatious advances of amorous shop-clerk Annie (Ann-Margret).

Christopher Lloyd also stars in Going In StyleChristopher Lloyd also stars in Going In Style

Set in Brooklyn, the story unfolds amid happy sunshine and jaunty antics. There are shades of interest in the characters' families and their pasts, which flutter around the edges of the movie to provide motivation and emotional grounding. But the script is simplistic and undemanding. Even so, Freeman invests some real gravitas in his role, adding a shadow of realism to Willie that keeps him thoroughly engaging. Arkin also finds surprising details in Albert, injecting humour and a nice sense of energy to the role. Caine glides pleasantly through all of this without breaking a sweat, even injecting a momentary echo of his classic caper romp The Italian Job.

Where this goes is never surprising, although director Zach Braff does manage to crank up some suspense during the heist itself, as well as the ensuing investigation led by a nosey FBI agent (Matt Dillon). But there are only a few hints of seriousness here, as the primary goal is to keep the audience entertained and smiling. A little more honesty about the precarious experience these retirees find themselves in might have given the film a stronger blast of earned emotion. But this is a likeable movie that passes the time amiably enough. Although it's options for dealing with the harsh system are probably best left to fiction.

Going in Style

Facts and Figures

Genre: Comedy

Run time: 97 mins

In Theaters: Friday 7th April 2017

Distributed by: Warner Bros. Pictures

Production compaines: New Line Cinema, Warner Bros.

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 3 / 5

Cast & Crew

Director:

Producer:

Starring: as Willie, as Joe, as Albert, as Brooklyn, as Hamer, as Annie, as Rachel Harding, as Milton, as Mitzi, as Jesus

