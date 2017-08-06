Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Girls Trip

Girls Trip

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Very Good"

Girls Trip Review


This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's actually a lot more than that, with themes and ideas that emerge across the board. Although what audiences will remember are the more raucous comedic moments, which gleefully dive headlong into full-on vulgarity to keep the audience laughing all the way through to the big finale. And this will also be forever remembered as the movie that made The Carmichael Show's Tiffany Haddish a star.

She plays Dina, the sassy, hard-partying member of the Flossy Posse, a group of four friends from university 25 years ago. The others are superstar self-help guru Ryan (Regina Hall), notorious gossip blogger Sasha (Queen Latifah) and workaholic single mother Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith). Worrying that their friendship is fading away with time, Ryan proposes a reunion to travel to EssenceFest in New Orleans, where she's giving the keynote speech. So off they go to let their hair down and escape their responsible lives. But Sasha has just received a paparazzi photo of Ryan's football-star husband Stewart (Mike Colter) snuggling up with an Instagram model, and Dina immediately wants revenge. On the other hand, Ryan is concerned about maintaining her public image.

There are two big themes here that fit in rather nicely with the crazed antics that pepper the movie with rude flashes of riotous hilarity. First of course is the importance of sometimes setting your chores aside and just having fun with your friends. But the deeper message is about the importance of living honestly instead of just pretending that everything is great. Ryan, Sasha and Lisa have to face these issues and deal deeply with how they live their lives. Meanwhile, Dina just keeps partying. But then, she's the film's relentless scene-stealer, and the audience wouldn't have it any other way.

Beneath riotous antics involving a zip-line, a grapefruit and some hallucinatory absinthe cocktails, this is actually a surprisingly sweet movie with a plot that plays it rather safe. Ryan even has an alternative to her hunky cheating husband in a soulful musician (Larenz Tate), another college friend who just happens to be in town. Thankfully, director Malcolm D. Lee plays down these easy plot points to create a free-wheeling atmosphere in which each manic gag can flourish. By not pushing any of antics beyond the point of believability, no matter how outrageous they may be, Lee and his cast are able to make a movie the audience can identify with. And it will inspire quite a few drunken weekends to come.

Watch the trailer for Girls Trip:



Facts and Figures

Genre: Comedy

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5

Cast & Crew

Director:

Producer: , William Packer

Starring: Queen Latifah as Dina, as Julian, as Stewart Pierce, as Elizabeth Davelli, Kate Walsh as Simone, Deborah Ayorinde as Print Reporter, Janeline Hayes as Bethany, Lara Grice as Herself, Sunny Hostin as Ted, Ricky Wayne as Delores, Donna Biscoe as Aunt Marian, Tonea Stewart as Hobo Bob, Robert Miano as Himself, as Herself, Estelle as Himself, Michael Lamont Bivins as Herself, as Himself, as Himself, as Herself, as Himself, as Himself, as Herself, as Herself, as Absinthe Dealer, as Himself, as Herself, Mariah Carey as Himself

Contactmusic
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

Girls Trip Movie Review

Girls Trip Movie Review

This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Movie Review

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Movie Review

There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...

The Big Sick Movie Review

The Big Sick Movie Review

It may be rather long for a romantic comedy, but this film has such a...

The Emoji Movie Movie Review

The Emoji Movie Movie Review

There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...

England Is Mine Movie Review

England Is Mine Movie Review

While this is billed as a film about The Smiths' singer-songwriter Morrissey, it's actually an...

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Movie Review

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Movie Review

It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...

Dunkirk Movie Review

Dunkirk Movie Review

Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...

Advertisement
Killing Ground Movie Review

Killing Ground Movie Review

From Australia, this dark and edgy thriller is skilfully made by writer-director Damien Power to...

City of Ghosts Movie Review

City of Ghosts Movie Review

This award-winning documentary plays like a thriller as it traces the work of a group...

Cars 3 Movie Review

Cars 3 Movie Review

It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...

The Beguiled Movie Review

The Beguiled Movie Review

In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...

War for the Planet of the Apes Movie Review

War for the Planet of the Apes Movie Review

The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...

It Comes At Night Movie Review

It Comes At Night Movie Review

This sharply original horror film not only approaches its premise from an unexpected angle, but...

Okja Movie Review

Okja Movie Review

As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.