Get Back Review

By Mark Moore
Roger Appleton's documentary 'Get Back' looks into the music scene that come out of Liverpool. It tries to be broad in its historic documentation as it starts before The Beatles became a worldwide success and even pushes inside to The Cavern Club before it became a Rock N Roll club.
Before the club gained its legendary status it was actually a Jazz and skittle club and was forced to move with the times and started putting on Rock N Roll bands.
The Cavern Club wasn't the only venue that saw The Beatles play in the early days, they also played at The Casbah Coffee Club which is where, it is alleged in this documentary, that things really began for The Beatles - in fact, the four-piece band (known at the time as The Quarrymen) actually helped paint the walls with various decorative drawings.
Appleton's documentary explains about the barrier that London held against bands from the North (including The Beatles) when they hit they were trying to hit the big time and the continual impact it had for bands from Liverpool. The film even moves into the bands and acts that influenced some of those early and important moments in the city.
Being a port city, Liverpool had many visitors from USA and with them came intrinsic influences. Little Richard, Elvis and Chuck Berry, were all superstars who were creating a fresh new sound that drove many wannabe musicians initially pick up an electric guitar and start to learn how to play.
The bands and artists within this documentary are completely diverse and it's a spectacle of what greatness has come out of this city such as: The Farm, Echo and the Bunny men, Cilia Black, The Real Thing, The Zutons, The LA's and The Coral. There's much to be learnt from Get Back including one such interview that explains how Cilla changed her name from White to Black.
Get Back makes for a good watch if you want to learn about one of the UK's music capital's that have contributed so much to so many people all around the world.
Year: 2016
Genre: Documentaries
Run time: 89 mins
In Theaters: Tuesday 20th September 2016
Contactmusic.com: 3 / 5
IMDB: 6.9 / 10
Director: Roger Appleton
Also starring: Ian Mcculloch, Pete Best
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...