Get Back Review

Roger Appleton's documentary 'Get Back' looks into the music scene that come out of Liverpool. It tries to be broad in its historic documentation as it starts before The Beatles became a worldwide success and even pushes inside to The Cavern Club before it became a Rock N Roll club.

Before the club gained its legendary status it was actually a Jazz and skittle club and was forced to move with the times and started putting on Rock N Roll bands.

The Cavern Club wasn't the only venue that saw The Beatles play in the early days, they also played at The Casbah Coffee Club which is where, it is alleged in this documentary, that things really began for The Beatles - in fact, the four-piece band (known at the time as The Quarrymen) actually helped paint the walls with various decorative drawings.

Appleton's documentary explains about the barrier that London held against bands from the North (including The Beatles) when they hit they were trying to hit the big time and the continual impact it had for bands from Liverpool. The film even moves into the bands and acts that influenced some of those early and important moments in the city.

Being a port city, Liverpool had many visitors from USA and with them came intrinsic influences. Little Richard, Elvis and Chuck Berry, were all superstars who were creating a fresh new sound that drove many wannabe musicians initially pick up an electric guitar and start to learn how to play.

The bands and artists within this documentary are completely diverse and it's a spectacle of what greatness has come out of this city such as: The Farm, Echo and the Bunny men, Cilia Black, The Real Thing, The Zutons, The LA's and The Coral. There's much to be learnt from Get Back including one such interview that explains how Cilla changed her name from White to Black.

Get Back makes for a good watch if you want to learn about one of the UK's music capital's that have contributed so much to so many people all around the world.