Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Get Back

Get Back

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Good"

Get Back Review


Roger Appleton's documentary 'Get Back' looks into the music scene that come out of Liverpool. It tries to be broad in its historic documentation as it starts before The Beatles became a worldwide success and even pushes inside to The Cavern Club before it became a Rock N Roll club.

Before the club gained its legendary status it was actually a Jazz and skittle club and was forced to move with the times and started putting on Rock N Roll bands.

The Cavern Club wasn't the only venue that saw The Beatles play in the early days, they also played at The Casbah Coffee Club which is where, it is alleged in this documentary, that  things really began for The Beatles - in fact, the four-piece band (known at the time as The Quarrymen) actually helped paint the walls with various decorative drawings.

Appleton's documentary explains about the barrier that London held against bands from the North (including The Beatles) when they hit they were trying to hit the big time and the continual impact it had for bands from Liverpool. The film even moves into the bands and acts that influenced some of those early and important moments in the city.

Being a port city, Liverpool had many visitors from USA and with them came intrinsic influences. Little Richard, Elvis and Chuck Berry, were all superstars who were creating a fresh new sound that drove many wannabe musicians initially pick up an electric guitar and start to learn how to play.

The bands and artists within this documentary are completely diverse and it's a spectacle of what greatness has come out of this city such as: The Farm, Echo and the Bunny men, Cilia Black, The Real Thing, The Zutons, The LA's and The Coral. There's much to be learnt from Get Back including one such interview that explains how Cilla changed her name from White to Black.

Get Back makes for a good watch if you want to learn about one of the UK's music capital's that have contributed so much to so many people all around the world.


Get Back

Facts and Figures

Genre: Documentaries

Run time: 89 mins

In Theaters: Tuesday 20th September 2016

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 3 / 5

IMDB: 6.9 / 10

Cast & Crew

Director: Roger Appleton

Also starring: ,

Contactmusic
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

Paterson Movie Review

Paterson Movie Review

Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...

I, Daniel Blake Movie Review

I, Daniel Blake Movie Review

At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...

Why Him? Movie Review

Why Him? Movie Review

Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...

Passengers Movie Review

Passengers Movie Review

Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...

Neruda Movie Review

Neruda Movie Review

Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...

The Eagle Huntress Movie Review

The Eagle Huntress Movie Review

Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Movie Review

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Movie Review

With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...

Advertisement
Office Christmas Party Movie Review

Office Christmas Party Movie Review

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...

Snowden Movie Review

Snowden Movie Review

Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...

The Birth of a Nation Movie Review

The Birth of a Nation Movie Review

This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...

The Edge of Seventeen Movie Review

The Edge of Seventeen Movie Review

An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...

Bleed for This Movie Review

Bleed for This Movie Review

This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...

Moana Movie Review

Moana Movie Review

In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...

Bad Santa 2 Movie Review

Bad Santa 2 Movie Review

The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...

Advertisement

Musician Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map Daily Vulture

Copyright © 2016 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.