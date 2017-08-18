Final Portrait Review

By Rich Cline
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply well-made film feels somewhat slight, with only a wisp of a plot. But the characters are so vivid that it's thoroughly engaging, and it's written and directed by Stanley Tucci with a terrific attention to detail. So even if the plot itself barely seems to have enough fuel to keep moving, there are constant bits of comedy, drama and emotion to hold the interest.
It's set in 1964 Paris, where journalist James Lord (Armie Hammer) agrees to sit for a portrait with Alberto (Geoffrey Rush), who says it will only take a day or two. But Alberto doesn't work very quickly, painting then repainting while constantly being distracted by his favourite muse, the prostitute Caroline (Clemence Poesy). His wife Annette (Sylvie Testud) barely tolerates this, while his brother Diego (Tony Shalhoub) just shrugs it off as he assists Alberto around the studio. James watches all of this with a smirk, then becomes a little worried as days stretch into weeks and he begins to understand that for Alberto this painting will never be completed. Indeed, he never sees any of his work as ready to show to the world.
Anchored by one of Rush's best performances yet, the film is a wonderful depiction of Giacometti's artistic process, watching him produce his work with only his own inner voice to guide him. Rush plays him as a man who never lets a moment of pleasure pass him by, and everything he does is based on spontaneous impulse. So the people around him need the patience of a saint. The wry Hammer is a terrific foil for the blustering Rush, sitting with a bemused smile watching the chaos unfold around him while wondering how he can extricate himself from this situation without ruffling the artist's feathers.
Tucci also remembers to deepen the side roles. Shalhoub, Poesy and Testud all have solid moments of their own, including telling interaction with Alberto as they grapple with their own issues. But it's not an easy film to get a grip on, especially since it looks almost fantastical. Giacometti's studio is oppressively cluttered and dark, like a set from a Harry Potter movie. This grubby, colour-drained design may reflect his artwork, but it jars alongside the film's otherwise brightly comical tone. Fortunately, the characters are so colorfully written and played that they can't help but win us over.
Year: 2017
Genre: Dramas
Production compaines: Potboiler Productions, Riverstone Pictures
Contactmusic.com: 3 / 5
Director: Stanley Tucci
Producer: Nik Bower, Gail Egan, Ilann Girard
Screenwriter: Stanley Tucci
Starring: Geoffrey Rush as Alberto Giacometti, Armie Hammer as James Lord, Clémence Poésy as Caroline, Tony Shalhoub as Diego Giacometti, James Faulkner as Pierre Matisse, Sylvie Testud as Annette Arm
Also starring: Clemence Poesy, Stanley Tucci
It's been a decade since Al Gore's wake-up-call documentary won the Oscar. And here he...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
Finnish artist Tuoko Laaksonen used the name "Tom of Finland" as he drew explicit illustrations...
Filmmaker David Lowery reunites the stars from his offbeat Western Ain't Them Bodies Saints for...
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
While this is billed as a film about The Smiths' singer-songwriter Morrissey, it's actually an...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
From Australia, this dark and edgy thriller is skilfully made by writer-director Damien Power to...