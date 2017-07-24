Dunkirk Review

Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one has taken an approach like Christopher Nolan. Not that this is a surprise, since Nolan has made a career of fiercely inventive filmmaking. But this might be his masterpiece: a relatively simple story told with creative verve, relentlessly growing intensity, emotional resonance and the weight of history.

He recounts the events on three timelines. Over the course of a week, young soldier Tommy (rising star Fionn Whitehead) finds himself on the beach at Dunkirk amid 400,000 soldiers hemmed in from behind by the Germans and looking for some way to get across the Channel to England. But every ship he finds is sunk in front of him, or under him, as German pilots drop bombs from the sky. Meanwhile over the course of one day, English yachtsman Dawson (Mark Rylance) and his sons (Tom Glynn-Carney and Barry Keoghan) head off to do what they can as part of an armada of small civilian boats. And in the sky above over the course of an hour, spitfire pilot Farrier (Tom Hardy) engages the Luftwaffe in a series of aerial battles.

Nolan skilfully edits these three time-strands together into a narrative that continually loops back on itself, showing events from different angles. It sometimes feels a bit repetitive, but that's the point, and the result is increasingly resonant as it recounts the events from three internal perspectives. In the focal roles, Whitehead, Rylance and Hardy offer distinct angles on heroism and survival. These are powerfully engaging performances that reveal men merely doing what they can in seemingly impossible situations.

Each strand is beefed up with strong supporting roles, all beautifully played. Tommy teams up with the watchful Gibson (Aneurin Barnard) and aggressive Alex (Harry Styles in an impressive acting debut). Dawson fishes a shell-shocked seaman (Cillian Murphy) from the Channel, as well as Farrier's downed sidekick (Jack Lowden). And watching from the beach are the commanders of the Navy and Army (Kenneth Branagh and James D'Arcy, respectively), both of whom struggle to keep their emotions at bay.

Against the odds, Nolan makes each of these men (at least one could perhaps have been cast as a woman) a complex, engaging, riveting character with his own dramatic arc. Their experiences feel urgent and timeless, still powerfully recognisable to audiences nearly 80 years after the fact. As a result, scenes carry a potent kick, whether they're quietly introspective or staged on a staggeringly epic scale for the Imax cameras. And the climactic sequence in which all three plotlines come together with the sinking of a ship, an aerial battle and a perilous oil slick is simply breathtaking.

