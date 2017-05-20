Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Colossal

Colossal

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Very Good"

Colossal Review


It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a genre box. Is this a drama? A black comedy? A pointed exploration of alcoholism? A buddy adventure? A giant monster movie? The answer is that it's all of these things, often at the same time. And this offbeat tone makes it seriously riveting, anchored by wonderfully unshowy performances by Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis.

It opens in Manhattan, as Gloria (Hathaway) returns from yet another drunken night out. And her boyfriend (Dan Stevens) has finally had enough. He throws her out, so she returns to her childhood hometown, where she runs into old classmate Oscar (Sudeikis), another drunk who now owns the local bar and offers her a job there working with Garth and Joel (Tim Blake Nelson and Austin Stowell). Then she starts noticing that her inebriated behaviour seems to be controlling a huge monster that's currently attacking Seoul, Korea. And when she gets Oscar, Garth and Joel to help her test this theory, things really begin to get strange.

More: Anne Hathaway talks post-genre filmmaking

Spanish writer-director Nacho Vigalondo takes such an original approach that it's impossible to predict anything that might happen next. The plot unfolds in ways that feel eerily organic, generating proper tension along the way, plus plenty of brittle humour and darker emotion. Hathaway plays Gloria very cleverly as a hot mess who's always the life of the party but knows she needs to get herself back on some sort of a track. So noticing the bigger effect of her actions jolts her into action. Sudeikis' Oscar is a bit less self-aware, heading to his own rather shocking meltdown. And because the side characters all have lives of their own, there are properly engaging developments for Stevens, Nelson and Stowell to play with as well.

Put together, this is a clever exploration of the impact our behaviour has on the people around us and the word at large. And it's also a heart-stopping look at the nature of destructive relationships. The monster-movie metaphor may seem a little over-the-top, but it's so cleverly woven into the fabric of this film that it can't help but catch our imagination. Sometimes, Vigalondo seems to have more ideas than he can possibly work into a scene, while other segments feel like they stretch a clever idea to the breaking point. In other words, not everything about this works, but it's hard to remember seeing a movie that was so adept at both entertaining and challenging us.


Colossal

Facts and Figures

Genre: Dramas

Run time: 109 mins

In Theaters: Friday 21st April 2017

Box Office USA: $2,091,568

Distributed by: NEON

Production compaines: Brightlight Pictures, Sayaka Producciones Audiovisuales

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5

IMDB: 6.4 / 10

Cast & Crew

Director: Nacho Vigalondo

Producer: Nahikari Ipina, Russell Levine, Nicolas Chartier, Zev Foreman, Dominic Rustam

Starring: as Gloria, as Oscar, as Tim, as Joel, as Garth, Hannah Cheramy as Young Gloria, Nathan Ellison as Young Oscar, Agam Darshi as Ash, Rukiya Bernard as Maggie, Miho Suzuki as News Reporter, Sarah Surh as Mother

Contactmusic
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Movie Review

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Movie Review

It's unlikely that Guy Ritchie could make a boring movie if he wanted to. This...

Snatched Movie Review

Snatched Movie Review

It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...

Jawbone Movie Review

Jawbone Movie Review

Boxing movies aren't usually this thoughtful. Sure, there are plenty of punchy moments in the...

Whisky Galore! Movie Review

Whisky Galore! Movie Review

Scottish filmmaker Gillies MacKinnon (Hideous Kinky) remakes the 1949 Ealing comedy classic, although it's difficult...

Alien: Covenant Movie Review

Alien: Covenant Movie Review

Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...

The Journey (2017) Movie Review

The Journey (2017) Movie Review

A fictionalised account of real events, this drama is reminiscent of Peter Morgan's work in...

Sleepless Movie Review

Sleepless Movie Review

In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...

Advertisement
Unlocked Movie Review

Unlocked Movie Review

By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...

Lady Macbeth Movie Review

Lady Macbeth Movie Review

A seriously impressive feature directing debut with a star-making central performance, this period British drama...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Movie Review

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Movie Review

It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...

The Promise Movie Review

The Promise Movie Review

The director of Hotel Rwanda, Terry George, turns to another humanitarian horror: the systematic murder...

Their Finest Movie Review

Their Finest Movie Review

Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...

Unforgettable Movie Review

Unforgettable Movie Review

With heavy echoes of trashy thrillers like Fatal Attraction, this movie overcomes its painfully simplistic...

The Belko Experiment Movie Review

The Belko Experiment Movie Review

The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.