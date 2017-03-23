Chips Review

By Rich Cline
It's clear from the very start that this movie has little to do with the 1977-1983 beloved hit TV series. Firstly, the film ignores the capitalisation that would make sense of the title. And the main characters, while they have familiar names, are completely different people. So fans of the show will be justifiably angry that it has been merely referenced to make a half-hearted mash-up of The Hangover and Fast & Furious. Which might not be a bad idea if the gross-out comedy was funny and the action was even remotely thrilling.
In this version, Poncharello is the undercover name assigned to a Miami FBI agent (Michael Pena) who is sent to Los Angeles to investigate a string of armoured car robberies that might involve dirty cops. He is partnered with officer Jon Baker (Dax Shepard) riding motorcycles with the California Highway Patrol (they're CHiPs, not Chips). Jon is a former hotshot off-road motorbike champ who has broken every bone in his body and has only joined the police to try to win back his estranged, monstrous wife (Kristen Bell). But he's such a high-energy idiot that he's starting the job on probation. As their case develops, it's instantly clear that the mastermind is the villainous officer Kurtz (Vincent D'Onofrio). And their investigation is complicated by the arrival of Ponch's FBI boss (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) and partner (Adam Brody).
The lazy script never tries to crank up any real mystery or tension in the plot. Instead, the film is just a series of smutty jokes and incoherent stunt sequences, plus running gags that never reach a punchline. All of this is infused with relentless sexism, as the camera leers shamelessly at every woman. And the laddish misogyny is accompanied by constant homophobia, which is addressed in the dialogue in a feeble attempt to undercut the baldfaced bigotry. This makes all of the characters resolutely unlikeable. Ponch and Jon are such self-absorbed jerks that it's inconceivable that they would ever be allowed to be policemen.
Scenes are packed with small side roles and cameo appearances that are vaguely amusing but never funny. The final straw is a cringe-worthy scene with the original Ponch, Eric Estrada. Seeing him only reminds us how little this movie has in common with the TV show, which wasn't anything special to begin with. But at least it had solid characters and a knowing sense of humour. This empty-headed romp will only appeal to drunken guys looking for gross-out macho escapism. They'll get what they want, but everyone else should stay away.
Year: 2017
Genre: Comedy
Run time: 60 mins
In Theaters: Friday 24th March 2017
Production compaines: Warner Bros., Primate Pictures
Contactmusic.com: 1 / 5
Director: Dax Shepard
Producer: Ravi D. Mehta, Dax Shepard, Andrew Panay
Screenwriter: Dax Shepard
Starring: Michael Peña as Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello, Dax Shepard as Jon Baker, Jessica McNamee as Lindsey Taylor, Adam Brody as Clay Allen, Ryan Hansen as Brian Grieves, Maya Rudolph as Sgt. Hernandez, Adam Rodríguez as Shamus, Rosa Salazar as Ava, Ben Falcone as Bicycle Cop, Richard T. Jones as Parish, Jackie Tohn as Amy Hansen, Mara Marini as Renee, Vida Guerra as Ann, Arturo del Puerto as Carlos, Aly Mawji as Dan, Rene Moran as Jose, Carly Hatter as Agent Roth, John Duff as Barnes, Kelly Richardson as Kelly, Clay Cullen as Smith, Phil Tyler as Cooper, Jess Rowland as Rathbun, Cameron Cruz as Gale, Jamie Bock as Lesley, Becky Feldman as Tina, Monica Padman as Becky
Also starring: Michael Pena, Vincent D'Onofrio, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Josh Duhamel, Ed Begley Jr., Andrew Panay
