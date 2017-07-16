Cars 3 Review

By Rich Cline
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in that time), and the filmmakers have wisely decided to go back to basics for this one. After the sequel's foray into global spy mayhem, this movie keeps its focus on the race track. There's still that nagging lack of logic in the premise: a world of cars living like people, except that there are no people. But the oddest thing about this movie is that its themes are aimed at grown-ups, not children.
It opens as Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) is at the top of his career, winning every race and celebrated as a rock star. Then young upstart Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer) beats him, using high-tech training methods. To boost his speed, McQueen's sponsor (Nathan Fillion) sets him up with hot new trainer Cruz (Cristela Alonzo). But the old-school McQueen doesn't like simulators; he wants to feel sand in is tyres. So he takes Cruz on a cross-country trip to tap into his roots and show her the purity of racing on a dirt track. This involves seeking out salty old trainer Smokey (Chris Cooper) as McQueen prepares for a make-or-break race. Meanwhile, a TV pundit (Kerry Washington) drastically cuts McQueen's odds of winning any more races at all.
It's unlikely that kids in the audience will be able to identify with the central idea that you need to recognise when it's time to step aside for the younger generation. But then, they're mainly watching these movies for the vroom-vroom action, then buying the merchandise and recreating the races at home. The plot is for the adults, really, and this film provides a very nice story arc for McQueen (and Cruz as well). There is also, of course, a non-stop barrage of automotive puns and sight gags, silly side characters and wacky action. The stand-out scene is a riotous demolition derby in the mud.
The animation is of course gorgeous, with an almost photo-realistic tone to several sequences. And the contrast between the gleaming computer simulations and the gritty rural race tracks is very cool. So while the issue of this contrived world continues to niggle (a herd of mooing tractors?), the comedy and energy will keep audiences entertained. There's always been the sense that no one ever demanded a sequel to the original movie, and yet here we are five films into this franchise, and it looks unlikely that Pixar or Disney will stop here.
Year: 2017
Genre: Animation
Production compaines: Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios
Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5
Director: Brian Fee
Producer: Kevin Reher
Screenwriter: Kiel Murray, Bob Peterson, Mike Rich
Starring: Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen (voice), Cristela Alonzo as Cruz Ramirez (voice), Chris Cooper as Smokey Yunick (voice), Armie Hammer as Jackson Storm (voice), Bonnie Hunt as Sally Careera (Voice), Larry the Cable Guy as Mater (Voice), Nathan Fillion as Sterling (voice), Kerry Washington as Natalie Certain (voice), Lea DeLaria as Miss Fritter (voice), Tony Shalhoub as Luigi (voice), Guido Quaroni as Guido (voice), Lloyd Sherr as Fillmore (voice), Paul Dooley as Sarge, Cheech Marin as Ramone (Voice), Jenifer Lewis as Flo (voice), Lewis Hamilton as Hamilton, Bob Costas as Bob Cutlass (voice), Bob Peterson as Chick Hicks, Katherine Helmond as Lizzie (voice), John Ratzenberger as Mack (voice), Michael Wallis as Sheriff (voice), Ray Magliozzi as Dusty (voice), Tom Magliozzi as Rusty (voice), Isiah Whitlock Jr. as River Scott (voice), Junior Johnson as Junior 'Midnight' Moon (voice), Margo Martindale as Louise 'Barnstormer' Nash (voice), Chase Elliott as Darrell Cartrip, Darrell Wallace Jr. as Strip "The King" Weathers (voice), Darrell Waltrip as Doc Hudson (voice), Shannon Spake as Radio Sports Talk DJ (Voice), Humpy Wheeler as Bobby Swift (voice)
Also starring: Kevin Reher, Mike Rich
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
This sharply original horror film not only approaches its premise from an unexpected angle, but...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
Actually the fourth film in the series (don't forget the prequel Minions), this animated super-villain...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
There's a clear sense that this Tupac Shakur biopic is hoping to build on the...
Deliberately appealing to older audiences, this undemanding comedy-drama comes with a hint of social relevance...
Apparently, this offbeat script had been making the rounds in Hollywood for some 20 years...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...
This is one of those films that dances right up to the edge of soapy...