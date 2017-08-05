Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Review

By Rich Cline
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but entertain pretty much everyone in the audience, from kids who like fart jokes to adults who will enjoy the surprisingly sweet exploration of childhood friendship. Indeed, the central thrust of the film is resonant with meaning, which nicely grounds the outrageously colourful silliness.
The buddies at the centre are George and Harold (voiced by Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch), pranksters who keep the other students at their school doubled up in laughter. But of course this also makes them the primary nemeses of Principal Krupp (Ed Helms) and the class tattletale Melvin (Jordan Peele). In desperation, Krupp declares that he is moving George and Harold into separate classes. And in a moment of panic, the boys somehow manage to hypnotise Krupp into believing that he's Captain Underpants, the nutty superhero from the comics they draw in their treehouse. But as they're enjoying their power over the principal, a more threatening villain appears in the form of their humour-hating new science teacher, Professor P (Nick Kroll).
While the movie is a little too manic for its own good, there's plenty to enjoy here. Not only does the story work on a variety of levels, but it's animated in a range of visual styles, from the somewhat plasticky main story to more intriguing traditional animation, flip-books, pen and ink, comic strips and even sock puppets. Every scene is packed with unexpected twists and visual invention. Nothing about this movie sits still for long, bouncing through its wacky story without pausing for breath. And the knowing style of humour makes even the most vulgar humour disarmingly hilarious.
Best of all is the way the movie focusses on this friendship, even offering a flashback to the amusing moment they met in preschool. While Helms and Kroll off playful edges to their maniacal characters, Hart and Middleditch give the film a soul by providing George and Harold with both comical timing and sparky camaraderie. These two boys have found partners who see the world through similar eyes, with the same warped sense of humour. This makes everything that much more fun for them, and also for those who are willing to laugh with them and not be threatened by them. So even if the film has quite a few serious things to say, it thankfully says all of that while keeping the audience giggling helplessly.
Watch the trailer for Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie:
Year: 2017
Genre: Animation
Budget: $38M
Production compaines: DreamWorks Animation, Scholastic Entertainment
Contactmusic.com: 3.5 / 5
Director: David Soren
Producer: Mireille Soria, Mark Swift
Screenwriter: Nicholas Stoller
Starring: Kevin Hart as George Beard (voice), Ed Helms as Mr. Krupp / Captain Underpants (voice), Thomas Middleditch as Harold Hutchins (voice), Nick Kroll as Professor Poopypants (voice), Jordan Peele as Melvin (voice), Kristen Schaal as Edith (voice), Dee Dee Rescher as Ms. Ribble (voice), Brian Posehn as Mr. Rected (voice), Grey Griffin as Miss Anthrope (voice), Fred Tatasciore as Mr. Meaner (voice), Mel Rodriguez as Mr. Fyde (voice), David Soren as Tommy (voice), Susan Fitzker as Mrs. Dayken (voice), Lynnane Zager as Mrs. Beard (voice), Tiffany Lauren Bennicke as Sad Girl (voice), James Ryan as Mime (voice), Leslie David Baker as Officer McPiggly (voice), Sugar Lyn Beard as Goodie Two-Shoes Girl (voice), Lesley Nicol as Nobel Moderator (voice), Chris Miller as Nobel Audience Member (voice), Coco Soren as Balloon Girl (voice)
Also starring: Mireille Soria, Mark Swift
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
While this is billed as a film about The Smiths' singer-songwriter Morrissey, it's actually an...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
From Australia, this dark and edgy thriller is skilfully made by writer-director Damien Power to...
This award-winning documentary plays like a thriller as it traces the work of a group...
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
This sharply original horror film not only approaches its premise from an unexpected angle, but...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...