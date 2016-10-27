Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Burn Burn Burn

Burn Burn Burn

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"Excellent"

Burn Burn Burn Review


An unusually intelligent black comedy, this British independent film takes the audience on a road trip that's packed with surprises. Darkly hilarious and deeply moving, the film somehow manages to avoid both cheap jokes and cloying sentimentality to tell a story that's genuinely entertaining and resonant. And as it travels the length and breadth of Great Britain, the film makes terrific use of its eclectic cast.

Grieving over the death of their close friend Dan (Jack Farthing), best pals Seph and Alex (Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael and War & Peace's Chloe Pirrie) are shocked to get a video message from him instructing them to take an epic drive to scatter his ashes across the country. Seph is looking for a reason to get away from her cloying boyfriend (Joe Dempsie) and annoying boss (Sally Phillips), and Alex is reeling after catching her girlfriend (Eleanor Matsuura) with another woman. So they hit the road, heading first to Glastonbury, then to Cardiff, York and finally to Ben Lomond in Scotland. Along the way, Dan's videos guide them as they have a variety of small adventures.

Writer Charlie Covell and director Chanya Button are cleverly exploring the idea that we all need to confront the secrets we are keeping from each other. Dan never told anyone he was dying of cancer, so he's challenging Seph and Alex to open up in ways he never could, understanding that the truth brings catharsis. Carmichael and Pirrie make a terrific team in this sense, united by years of friendship but divided by their unspoken issues. The actresses bring a striking individuality to these roles that makes the characters both infuriating and loveable. And the key points in their journey are fiendishly clever. For example, Alex makes her big confession while actually hanging on a cross, standing in for an actor playing Jesus.

There is also a line-up of talented scene-stealers along the road, including Alison Steadman as an emotional geriatric hitchhiker, Julian Rhind-Tutt as a free-spirited guru and Alice Lowe as a sardonic tour guide. Intriguingly, even with these rather big characters, the film feels earthy and grounded. Dark emotions are continually undercut by jagged humour, leading to a few powerfully moving moments that catch us off guard. This is a very clever little film that has a lot to say about the things we are reluctant to say to each other. And the balance of humour and meaning make it the kind of movie that sticks with us.

Rich Cline


Burn Burn Burn

Facts and Figures

Genre: Dramas

Run time: 106 mins

Distributed by: The Weinstein Company

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 4 / 5

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
Fresh: 6

IMDB: 8.1 / 10

Cast & Crew

Director: Chanya Button

Producer: Chanya Button, Daniel-Konrad Cooper, Tim Phillips

Contactmusic


Links

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

Paterson Movie Review

Paterson Movie Review

Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...

I, Daniel Blake Movie Review

I, Daniel Blake Movie Review

At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...

Why Him? Movie Review

Why Him? Movie Review

Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...

Passengers Movie Review

Passengers Movie Review

Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...

Neruda Movie Review

Neruda Movie Review

Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...

The Eagle Huntress Movie Review

The Eagle Huntress Movie Review

Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Movie Review

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Movie Review

With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...

Advertisement
Office Christmas Party Movie Review

Office Christmas Party Movie Review

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...

Snowden Movie Review

Snowden Movie Review

Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...

The Birth of a Nation Movie Review

The Birth of a Nation Movie Review

This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...

The Edge of Seventeen Movie Review

The Edge of Seventeen Movie Review

An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...

Bleed for This Movie Review

Bleed for This Movie Review

This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...

Moana Movie Review

Moana Movie Review

In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...

Bad Santa 2 Movie Review

Bad Santa 2 Movie Review

The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map Daily Vulture

Copyright © 2016 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.