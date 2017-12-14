Battle of the Sexes Review

By Rich Cline
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this film is much more than a skilful re-enactment. It's a witty and insightful exploration of the kind of person who chases sporting success and global fame, even when the odds are stacked against them. And it's sharply well-played by Emma Stone and Steve Carell, who bring out the humour and pathos in their characters and the rivalry between them.
In the early 1970s, Billie Jean (Stone) has finally had enough of being treated as a second-class member of the tennis world, since women win just an eighth of what male players get. But the head of the tennis association (Bill Pullman) refuses to budge, so Billie Jean and her publicist (Sarah Silverman) start their own rival ladies' league. Meanwhile, former champion Bobby (Carell) is noisily shouting down this women's movement, claiming he could beat any female player. And while Billie Jean tries to ignore him, she knows that there's only one way to shut him up for good.
Screenwriter Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire) packs a lot into two hours, digging beneath the story to explore both of these players in their private lives. Billie Jean is questioning her marriage to Larry (Austin Stowell) as she falls for her hairdresser (Andrea Riseborough). And Bobby's gambling obsession is jeopardising his marriage to Priscilla (Elisabeth Shue). The entire cast is terrific at bringing these people to life with scene-stealing quirks that keep the audience smiling. And both Stone and Carell skilfully reveal the resonant internal journeys King and Riggs are taking even as the situation becomes a full-on media circus.
Directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine) give the film a realistic 1970s vibe, finding clever parallels by playing up how public relations worked then and how it works now. Even more interesting is the way the film quietly highlights the fact that attitudes toward women haven't changed that much in 45 years, although it's definitely not acceptable to shout it as loudly as men did back then. King's argument is unshakeable: women who sell as many tickets as men should earn the same pay. So why is this still a discussion in almost every workplace? The answer is that bigotry might not be quite as loud and obnoxious as it was in 1973, but it's still there. The film never shouts this at all, but we get the point.
Year: 2017
Genre: Dramas
Box Office Worldwide: $8.7M
Production compaines: Fox Searchlight Pictures, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films
Contactmusic.com: 4 / 5
Director: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
Producer: Danny Boyle, Christian Colson, Robert Graf
Screenwriter: Simon Beaufoy
Starring: Emma Stone as Billie Jean King, Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs, Sarah Silverman as Gladys Heldman, Bill Pullman as Jack Kramer, Alan Cumming as Ted Tinling, Elisabeth Shue as Priscilla Riggs, Austin Stowell as Larry King, Eric Christian Olsen as Lornie Kuhle, Andrea Riseborough as Marilyn Barnett, Natalie Morales as Rosie Casals, Lewis Pullman as Larry Riggs, Jessica McNamee as Margaret Court, Martha MacIsaac as Jane 'Peaches' Bartkowicz, Wallace Langham as Henry, Mark Harelik as Hank Greenberg, Fred Armisen as Rheo Blair, Chris Parnell as DJ, John C. McGinley as Herb, Mickey Sumner as Valerie Ziegenfuss, Bridey Elliott as Julie Heldman, James Mackay as Barry Court, Tim Ransom as Jerry Perenchio, Frank Lui Geo as Bobby Zealot, Chip Chinery as Roone Arledge, Cooper J. Friedman as Bobby Riggs Jr., Enuka Okuma as Bonny, Agnes Olech as Dana, Bob Stephenson as Bobby's Publicist, Nelson Franklin as TV Reporter, Amy Holt as Woman #1
Also starring: Danny Boyle, Christian Colson, Simon Beaufoy
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
Austrian auteur Michael Haneke isn't known for his light touch, but rather for hard-hitting, award-winning...
Seemingly from out of nowhere, this film generates perhaps the biggest smile of any movie...
A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...