Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Atomic Blonde

Atomic Blonde

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment
"OK"

Atomic Blonde Review


From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front and centre as an unstoppable government operative. Set during the Cold War, it has buckets of visual panache, with eye-popping action choreography that makes it a guilty pleasure. If only that much attention had been given to the script, because both the characters and plot feel naggingly thin, never making the most of the people or places.

The film opens in 1989 London, as top MI6 spy Lorraine (Theron) recounts her recent mission to her British and American superiors (Toby Jones and John Goodman). Sent to Berlin just before the wall comes down, her main job is to discover what happened to a secret list of agents that was being held by a murdered colleague. In East Germany, she makes contact with David (James McAvoy), a fellow agent who has gone native, a little too deep undercover as a black market smuggler. While tracking down this elusive list, Lorraine meets a nervous Stasi officer (Eddie Marsan) desperate to defect to the west, and she faces off against a KGB boss (Roland Moller) with slash-and-burn tactics. And then there's the French spy Delphine (Sofia Boutella), with whom she enjoys rather more than a professional coupling.

James Macavoy in Atomic BlondeJames Macavoy in Atomic Blonde

With these kinds of colourful characters and plenty of tangled intrigue, the film should be a lot of fun. But director David Leitch and writer Kurt Johnstad play it in a way that feels oddly simplistic. The whodunit plot never generates much suspense, so the best things about the movie are the astonishing fights and chases, which are shot and performed with real gusto. Each scene has an enjoyably ramshackle quality to it, as if anything can happen at any moment. So quiet conversations shift into brutal battles in the blink of an eye, climaxing in a breathtaking extended sequence shot as if it's a single long take, after which Theron looks like she's been mauled by a bear.

It's great to see an action movie with a realistic edge to the stylised action, from the cool 80s vibe to the way these characters struggle to get up after being knocked down, collecting bruises and scars as they go. As always, Theron is magnetic as a rather glacial operative who never gives up. McAvoy has a lot of fun with his energetic role, and Marsan has so much soul in his eyes that we worry about his fate amid all of these killers. Meanwhile, Boutella offers a bit of lustiness, even if the emotions never quite follow.

Watch the trailer for Atomic Blonde:



Facts and Figures

Genre: Action/Adventure

Box Office Worldwide: $45.8M

Budget: $30M

Production compaines: Denver and Delilah Productions, Film i Väst, Focus Features, 87Eleven, Closed on Mondays Entertainment

Reviews

Contactmusic.com: 2.5 / 5

Cast & Crew

Director: David Leitch

Producer: , Kelly McCormick, , Peter Schwerin

Starring: as Lorraine Broughton, as David Percival, as Delphine Lasalle, as Emmett Kurzfeld, as Eric Gray, as Spyglass, Bill Skarsgård as Merkel, as Chief 'C', Roland Møller as Aleksander Bremovych, as James Gasciogne, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Yuri Bakhtin, as Watchmaker, Lili Gesler as Helena, Sara Natasa Szonda as Audrey, Cale Schultz as Boris, as Coroner, Attila Árpa as East German Guard #1, Martin Angerbauer as East German Guard #2, Declan Hannigan as Driver, Balázs Lengyel as Gentleman, Daniel Hargrave as Sniper, Greg Rementer as Spotter, as Soldier

Also starring:

Contactmusic
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment


Advertisement

New Movies

A Ghost Story Movie Review

A Ghost Story Movie Review

Filmmaker David Lowery reunites the stars from his offbeat Western Ain't Them Bodies Saints for...

Atomic Blonde Movie Review

Atomic Blonde Movie Review

From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...

Girls Trip Movie Review

Girls Trip Movie Review

This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Movie Review

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Movie Review

There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...

The Big Sick Movie Review

The Big Sick Movie Review

It may be rather long for a romantic comedy, but this film has such a...

The Emoji Movie Movie Review

The Emoji Movie Movie Review

There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...

England Is Mine Movie Review

England Is Mine Movie Review

While this is billed as a film about The Smiths' singer-songwriter Morrissey, it's actually an...

Advertisement
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Movie Review

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Movie Review

It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...

Dunkirk Movie Review

Dunkirk Movie Review

Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...

Killing Ground Movie Review

Killing Ground Movie Review

From Australia, this dark and edgy thriller is skilfully made by writer-director Damien Power to...

City of Ghosts Movie Review

City of Ghosts Movie Review

This award-winning documentary plays like a thriller as it traces the work of a group...

Cars 3 Movie Review

Cars 3 Movie Review

It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...

The Beguiled Movie Review

The Beguiled Movie Review

In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...

War for the Planet of the Apes Movie Review

War for the Planet of the Apes Movie Review

The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...

Advertisement

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.