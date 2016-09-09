Anthropoid Review

By Rich Cline
Outside the Czech Republic, few people know about Operation Anthropoid, a spy mission in 1943 Prague to assassinate a top Nazi official. Certainly the material is perfect for a big-screen thriller, and filmmaker Sean Ellis (Metro Manila) has filmed it with a documentary-style urgency that's edgy and exciting. He also has a sharp attention to detail, so the film is bracingly realistic, carrying a strong emotional kick in the final act.
In 1938, Western Europe's leaders handed Czechoslovakia over to Hitler when he promised not to start a war. But of course he invaded Poland the following year. So in 1941, the British military parachutes a team of Czech exiles back into their country to help the resistance. Two of these men, Jan and Josef (Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy), are on a secret mission to kill Reinhard Heydrich, the third in Nazi command after Hitler and Himmler. Known as the Butcher of Prague for his ruthless methods, it was Heydrich who devised the plan to exterminate the Jews. The resistance leader (Toby Jones) offers assistance for this mission, while two young women (Charlotte Le Bon and Anna Geislerova) pose as Jan and Josef's girlfriends. But with heavy security around Heydrich, carrying this off is not going to be easy.
Ellis impressively manages to tell this story without present-day hindsight, seeing all sides of the situation from the perspective of the people involved. In other words, it's not just a matter of killing a historical villain: everyone knows that the repercussions of such an act would be horrific as the Nazis exacted brutal revenge. But they also knew that, within this small window of time, they had a chance to deliver a serious blow to the enemy. Ellis structures this carefully, building up to the assassination in a way that develops almost unbearable levels of suspense. The complexity of each scene is remarkable, and the film's final act is a stunning explosion of desperate violence.
Dornan and Murphy are terrific in the focal roles as men who often disagreed about what to do next but were united in their goal. Likeable and earthy, they also create some intriguing (if unnecessary) chemistry with Le Bon and Geislerova. The supporting cast adds to the moral complexity of the situation, as everyone is conflicted about what's about to happen. This depth makes the film very different from the usual heroes-versus-villains Hollywood war movie, as does Ellis' refusal to glorify violence. Instead, this is a riveting story about flawed people who are often so frightened that they can't even hold a gun, and yet they bravely changed the course of human history. And the parallels with today's world, while never pushed, are quietly obvious.
Rich Cline
Year: 2016
Genre: Thriller
Run time: 120 mins
In Theaters: Friday 12th August 2016
Distributed by: LD Entertainment
Production compaines: LD Entertainment, 22h22, Lucky Man Films
Contactmusic.com: 4 / 5
Rotten Tomatoes: 60%
Fresh: 41 Rotten: 27
IMDB: 8.0 / 10
Director: Sean Ellis
Producer: Sean Ellis, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon
Screenwriter: Sean Ellis, Anthony Frewin
Starring: Jamie Dornan as Jan Kubiš, Cillian Murphy as Josef Gabčík, Toby Jones as Jan Zelenka, Charlotte Le Bon as Marie Kovárniková, Harry Lloyd as Adolf Opálka, Detlef Bothe as Reinhard Heydrich, Brian Caspe as Antonín, Karel Heřmánek ml. as Ignac, Pavel Řezníček as Mr. Moravec, Sean Mahon as Dr. Eduard, Bill Milner as At'a, Jan Hájek as Bretislav Bauman
Also starring: Mickey Liddell
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...