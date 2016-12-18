Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Fifth Harmony Pictures

Y100's Jingle Ball 2016 - Sunrise Florida United States - Sunday 18th December 2016

American Music Awards 2016 Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 20th November 2016

Fifth Harmony, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton and Ally Brooke
Fifth Harmony, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton and Ally Brooke

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Monday 23rd May 2016

102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango 2016 - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 14th May 2016

2016 Radio Disney Music Awards - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 30th April 2016

Fifth Harmony perform live at G-A-Y - London United Kingdom - Saturday 9th April 2016

Fifth Harmony at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Thursday 7th April 2016

Celebrities at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Thursday 7th April 2016

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2016 - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 12th March 2016

103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One - Arrivals - Rosement Illinois United States - Wednesday 16th December 2015

Billboard Women In Music 2015 - New York United States - Friday 11th December 2015

Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2015 - New York United States - Saturday 12th December 2015

Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2015 - New York New York United States - Friday 11th December 2015

Billboard Women in Music 2015 - Arrivals - New York New York United States - Friday 11th December 2015

KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2015 - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 4th December 2015

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.