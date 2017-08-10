Fifth Harmony's upcoming album is their ''most genuine'' yet.

The girl group - which includes Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - are releasing their next LP in late August and they have teased that it will be very ''authentic''.

Ally said: ''We are doing so incredible. We are the happiest we've ever been and so many exciting things are happening for us right now. So we're just doing incredible.''

Whilst Lauren added: ''I think maybe, the most genuine sound we've ever had. Like, authentic.''

And Dinah and Normani have teased that the new tracks will be inspired by love and their own experiences.

Asked what has inspired the album, Dinah said: ''[It's about] love, things that we go through.''

And Normani shared: ''It just shows the growth that we've had. It just talks about experience.''

The girls say they are closer than ever, despite Camila Cabello's exit in December 2016.

Ally shared: ''We're so close and we love each other so much. We have ups and downs, but we get through it together and right now, like I said, we're experiencing this [new moment]. We're at such a high right now. It's such a momentous time for us.''

And Normani says their career so far has been ''blessing after blessing''.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''It's been the biggest from the top of the year up until now. We've done so much. We started out doing People's Choice [Awards] and we won awards. And just from then, it's just been blessing after blessing.''