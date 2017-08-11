Fifth Harmony have hinted at a naughty side on their latest single.

The girlband's new song 'Angel' - taken from their upcoming self-titled album - has hinted at what people can expect if they cross the band.

In the catchy chorus, they belt out: ''Who said I was an angel?''

They continue to croon: ''When you look at me, what do you see? Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be.''

The record will be their first as a four-piece after the departure of Camila Cabello in December 2016.

The American girl group - which features Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - recently shed some light on why this album is so special for them.

Normani said: ''We co-wrote more than half of this album.

''We put our blood, sweat and tears in to this. You get to hear us as you've never heard us before.''

Fifth Harmony's new album will feature 10 tracks and is set for release later this month.

And Ally has explained why the new record feels more personal to them than their two previous albums, 'Reflection' and '7/27'.

She previously said: ''It's cool, because for this record we were able to be in pairs for the most part to write the songs.

''For example, Normani and I would go in to [the studio] and that's how we created 'Messy' ... so you kind of have that extra personal attachment when it's coming from you.''