Fifth Harmony have decided to go their separate ways two years after Camila Cabello announced that she had quit the group in pursuit of a solo career. Now the rest of the girls are following suit, though they aren't currently expecting it to be a permanent split.

Fifth Harmony perform at the Pepsi Jingle Bash

The girl group, who began their career on 'The X Factor' in 2012, have not given a specific length of time for their newly announced hiatus, but they have decided that it's time for a break from each other to explore other opportunities as vocalists.

'After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors', they said in a statement on Twitter.

'We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.'

Whether or not the hiatus is down to a difficult year following Camila Cabello's departure remains unclear. But certainly the Cuban-American singer's success since leaving, with her number one self-titled album and Platinum hit 'Havana' featuring Young Thug, can only be an encouraging thought for Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, and their futures.

'Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever', they said. 'We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!'

After completing their PSA Tour, rounding off their latest run of dates in Orlando last night (March 18th 2018), the group will go on to play their other scheduled Spring dates including Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood on May 11th, Puerto Rico on May 13th and Laugardalshöllin in Reykjavik, Iceland on May 16th. However, they may be adding a few more dates to their 2018 roster.

'We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can't wait!' They added.