Fifth Harmony get ''very personal'' on their self-titled album.

The girl group, which is comprised of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, have recently launched their third LP, which the foursome have revealed is very ''versatile'' because they show their vulnerability in the songs on the compilation.

Speaking about their recent creation on ABC Radio, Ally said: ''We definitely put a lot of our emotions and experiences in this album, and I kind of guess nothing was really off limits. I mean, we get very vulnerable, we get personal, and we have a lot of fun songs in there, too. It's definitely a versatile album.''

Although their single 'Down', which features rapper Gucci Mane, has made people assume it is a ''lve song'' the 'Work From Home' hitmaker's have admitted it is more about supporting everyone in the band.

Lauren explained: ''I mean, when you first hear it you probably interpret it as a love song, but when we're performing it ... we're like, 'I'm gon' keep lovin' you,' and we look at each other when we say that.

''So it's kind of like, for us, it's about each other, and being there for each other, and holding each other down,'' she adds. ''And getting through all the bulls***.''