It’s looking like there's a feud brewing between former ‘TOWIE’ co-stars and besties Ferne McCann and Billie Faiers, as McCann was forced to respond to Billie’s husband Greg Shepherd hitting out at her for promoting a rival reality show.

On Wednesday evening (April 4th), McCann shared a tweet with her fans urging them to watch former ‘Geordie Shore’ star Charlotte Crosby’s new reality show – which happened to broadcast at the exact same slot as McCann’s former ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ colleague Billie Faiers’ show ‘The Mummy Diaries’.

Billie’s husband Greg Shepherd took this as a bit of a disloyal slight, writing: “Wow!! #socalledbesties” as a comment.

McCann later responded to the Shepherd, explaining that the reason she promoted Charlotte's show was simply because she was asked to do so.

“I tweeted for @Charlottegshore show because she asked me to. Simple… There was no malice, no calculated move. That's it. @BillieFaiers &@Gregshepherd_ you know I love you both & will always support you. This just all seems so silly.”

Meanwhile, Crosby, who launched ‘The Charlotte Show’ this week, took to Twitter to clear up the misunderstanding herself. “I’m so sorry I didn’t mean to cause this at allI had sent out aload of messages, Ferne kindly said she’d put a one up! We always help each other out. There was absolutely no malice or bad intentions behind it. I want to apologise again as I feel I may to be to blame for this.”

Having been a big hit with the viewing public on ITV, ‘The Mummy Diaries’ is currently in the middle of its third season, tracking the motherhood experiences of Billie Faiers and her sister Sam, who each have two young children.

Sam is mother to two year old Paul and five month old daughter Rosie with boyfriend Paul Knightley, and Billie has three year old daughter Nellie and one year old son Arthur with fiancé Greg.

