Days after her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins was arrested over a savage acid attack, ‘This Morning’ correspondent Ferne McCann, who is pregnant with his child, has broken her silence on social media.

Former ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star McCann, 26, liked an Instagram post by her fellow reality show star Vicky Pattison (of ‘Geordie Shore’) which read ‘I miss your face’ and was captioned ‘long distance relationships are tough…’, on Thursday (April 27th).

It was the first time that McCann has been active on social media in the aftermath of two significant upheavals in her life that happened very close together. Firstly, she announced that she was pregnant with her first child, and then last week it was revealed that her ex-boyfriend Collins, 25, was wanted in connection with a horrific attack involving acid in East London nightclub Mangle over the Easter weekend.

Following the revelation that Collins was wanted by police for questioning over the attack, Ferne said in a statement that she “didn’t recognise her ex-boyfriend” but was “determined to do all she can to have a happy and healthy child and face the challenges of being a single parent with all her energy.”

Collins was subsequently tracked down by police to an address in Rushden, Northamptonshire, and was questioned. He has since been charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

As for McCann, ITV has put her on a temporary break from ‘This Morning’ because of her connection to Collins, and her friends are reportedly concerned for her well-being as she is “not speaking to anyone”.

“We had no idea [she was pregnant],” one of her friends told The Sun. “It’s really sad…she isn’t getting to celebrate being pregnant like other first time mums – she doesn’t deserve this, she is a lovely girl and she deserves only happiness. Everyone is really concerned for her.”

