Ferne McCann’s role as a showbiz reporter on ‘This Morning’ could be in jeopardy as police hunt for her boyfriend Arthur Collins, who is wanted for questioning in relation to a horrific acid attack at an East London nightclub.

26 year old Ferne, who has acted as a reporter on ‘This Morning’ since January 2016 after she left ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, is said to be about to take some time off from filming the ITV weekday show as the police investigation continues.

Her 25 year old boyfriend is one of several wanted for question in relation to a savage acid attack at Mangle club in Hackney that took place on Sunday (April 16th), which left 20 people injured or affected.

Ferne McCann is to take a break from 'This Morning' while the investigation continues

The incident might also affect Ferne’s television career, as the ITV hierarchy assess whether her connection to Collins is something they want associated with ‘This Morning’.

“In light of events Ferne’s management have asked if she can take a couple of weeks off from filming ‘This Morning’,” a source close to the show told The Sun on Friday (April 21st). “ITV bosses like Ferne and appreciate the work she’s been doing on the show, but it’s a family programme and given the headlines that she’s attracting now, it’s not the sort of image they want to be associated with.”

“Families watch this show, it’s the home of the biggest names on TV, so bosses have a duty to maintain a wholesome image. At the moment Ferne has no appearances on ‘This Morning’ planned.”

Representatives for Ferne, who finished second on 2015’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’, said in a statement this week that she had co-operated as fully as possible with the police investigation and had urged Collins to do the same.

“Obviously these [accusations] are highly shocking and Ferne has co-operated with the police in their inquiries,” a spokesperson said. “She was not with Arthur on Sunday night, was not at Mangle, and has no direct knowledge of the events that unfolded.”

