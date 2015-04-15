Posted on 16 April 2015

When 16.04.2015

'L.A. Love (La La)' singer Fergie was spotted looking like she was thoroughly enjoying herself at the first weekend of Coachella in Indio, California. She stops to take several selfies with fans who swamp her as she makes her way through the Empire Polo Club field, and on being asked if she's going to stick around for AC/DC's set, flashes devil horns with her fingers and appears to agree.

Fergie looked ultra glam in a tasselled jacket and boots, complete with denim hotpants, a ripped see-through top and a whole bunch of scarves.

Contactmusic

