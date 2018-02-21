Jimmy Kimmel has finally stepped forward to address his unfortunate appearance on camera during Fergie's questionable rendition of the National Anthem at the televised live NBA All-Star Game last weekend. It turns out he just could not contain his amusement at the unusual reimagining.

Jimmy Kimmel at the Los Angeles LGBT Gala Awards

The TV host never meant to be caught on camera giggling to himself as Fergie tried out a disastrous jazz-style performance of the National Anthem that really didn't go down well with anybody. He shared his thoughts on the moment in his latest 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' opening monologue.

'Somehow, I became a part of a National Anthem fiasco', he told his audience. 'Fergie, the singer from the Black Eyed Peas, gave an unusually sultry version of our National Anthem. And I wound up in the middle of it. I just want to say, the reason I was smiling is because I love the National Anthem so much. That's the face I make when I really love a song.'

Just as we thought, he wasn't about to go easy on the singer for the execution. 'That was some arrangement though', he continued. 'In hindsight, trying to work in the words 'my humps my humps, my lovely lady lumps' may have been a mistake.'

He also referenced the statement she later made, seemingly apologising for the way her arrangement fell flat. But he suggested that there are some things you never want to take risks on.

'She said she tried her best and the reason she decided to sing the song that way is because she's a risk taker', he said. 'Here's the thing about taking risks: when it comes to the National Anthem, don't.'

He went on: 'Don't take risks when you're doing brain surgery, don't take risks when you're driving a school bus or singing the National Anthem. Just regular is fine.'

'But she apologised which she didn't need to do, it's not like she was intentionally trying to ruin the song and, in Fergie's defence, we don't know what Francis Scott Key was thinking when he wrote 'The Star-Spangled Banner'', he concluded. 'Maybe he wanted it to be sexy.'

More: Fergie apologised for her National Anthem

Jimmy only realised that his reaction had been caught on camera when he realised that his phone would not stop buzzing after the segment aired.