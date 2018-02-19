Poor Fergie. For today the singer will go online only to find that she has been mercilessly ripped to shreds for her questionable rendition of the National Anthem at the All-Star basketball game over the weekend. And we're not about to say it was without reason either.

Fergie at 'The Four' season finale

It's safe to say that Christina Aguilera's performance of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the Super Bowl XLV in 2011 divided opinion, but the majority of the internet is today in agreement that Fergie's own attempt at the NBA All Star Game on Saturday (February 17th 2018) was as bizarre as can be.

There's no doubt that the former Black Eyed Peas singer can sing, but the strangled caterwauling at the game - presumably an attempt at a jazz spin on the anthem - fell so flat that fans were left wondering what on Earth happened, and even the celebrities watching couldn't help but laugh.

Chance the Rapper and Jimmy Kimmel were both seen broadly grinning, in such a way that suggested to most viewers that they were amused by something, while one player was even seen gawping before bursting into laughter. At least LeBron James managed to stay focused.

Many online critics were cruel enough to compare Fergie's performance to that of Roseanne Barr's at the 1990 San Diego Padres baseball game, which was deliberately sung badly. The comedian herself even Tweeted: 'Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey.'

Bob Saget also commented on Twitter with this roast: 'Fergie's rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key.'

We just can't wait to see Jimmy Kimmel try and explain his thoughts on the performance during his next 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' monologue. We have a feeling he won't be going too easy on her.