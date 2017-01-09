It was a close run affair but Rogue One continued its dominance of the box office by staying at the top of the charts for a fourth consecutive week. The eight instalment in the Star Wars franchise narrowly retained the top spot by holding off the Fox production, Hidden Figures.

Janelle Monae Attends The International Film Festival Awards Gala

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made just $17,000 more than Hidden Figures after the Janelle Monae and Kirsten Dunst-starring film got a wider release to over 2000 theatres, with the two films making $21.97m and $21.8m respectively.

Coming in at third was Sing; the Matthew Mcconaughey and Reese Witherspoon starring animated musical comedy enjoyed a strong third week, with the film now making over $200m since its release domestically with a further $150m worldwide.

Reese Witherspoon Attends The Renovated Beverly Hills Tiffany And Co. Store

Fourth place went to the sole new release this week was Underworld: Blood Wars. The fifth movie in the Underworld series has fared mediocrely making just over $13m, the film has received largely negative reviews as the horror franchise loses legs.

Elsewhere the critically acclaimed La La Land continued its good weekend following seven wins at the Golden Globes by taking in a solid $10m over the weekend. The hit musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling enjoyed a small increase of 4% sales and with a wider international release incoming, the film is expected to continue its success both commercially and critically.

Passengers, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, continued to struggle after making just $8.8m this week. The film has made back its $110m budget, but with a worldwide total of $137m, it's safe to say that that the space drama won't be reaching lift-off anytime soon.

Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Attend The Passenger Photocall In Madrid

Making up the rest of the top ten is Why Him? as the comedy continues to make a modest return, Disney flick Moana fell a few places after making $6.4m this weekend, but after a good showing thus far there is little to be worried about for the animation. Fences, starring and directed by Denzel Washington made $4.7m as the film continues to get rave reviews. Finally, Assassin Creed continues to disappoint making just $3.8m this weekend.