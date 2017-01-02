Disney sci-fi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, continues to dominate the US Box Office with the franchise expected to deliver a third week at the top of the charts. Since premiering on December 16th, the eighth instalment in the Star Wars franchise has grossed $439 million in the US alone.

The film marks the second year in a row that Star Wars has dominated the New Year's proceedings, but it has been another stellar year for Disney as a whole, as they took the top two spots in the US Box Office for the year, with Finding Dory being the only film to better Rogue One after taking in $486m.

Elsewhere in the top five, it was another brilliant week for animated musical comedy Sing. The film, starring Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Mcconaughey took in $56.4m, an impressive increase from the $56.1m it took in its opening four-day weekend over the Christmas period.

Passengers, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt came in at third. The American sci-fi has been getting mixed reviews in spite of good chemistry between the co-stars but was still able to draw $20.6m, proving it to be a financial success.

Another Disney film in Moana edged out the critically acclaimed Fences to take fourth place. The film took in $13.4m compared to $13m for the Denzel Washington-starring and directed Fences, as The Rock and Auli'i Cravalho sang their way towards the $350m mark since its release.

Making up the rest of the top 10 was Why Him ($12.9m), the Oscar-tipped La La Land ($12.3m), Assassin's Creed ($10.4m), Manchester by the Sea ($5.35m ) and Collateral Beauty ($5.5m).