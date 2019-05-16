Artist:
Song title: Youth
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rock

With their new album 'Tallulah' set to be released on August 9th 2019 through Believe Music, Feeder have launched a brand new video for their song 'Youth'. Earlier this year they dropped the album's lead single 'Fear of Flying'.

