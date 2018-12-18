After ten years on Keith Lemon's Celebrity Juice comedy panel show, team captain Fearne Cotton has stepped down. The radio presenter gave an emotional tribute to the show on social media and praised the 'incredible' time she's had in the hot seat opposite best friend, Holly Willoughby.

Fearne Cotton has been on Celebrity Juice since 2008

Taking to Instagram, the other-of-two announced she was leaving the show with a 'ton of amazing memories', alongside a selection of photographs from her time on the programme.

These included snaps of her kissing host Keith on the cheek, as well as shots of her and Holly playing games on the show, which has now run for 20 series.

Writing alongside her post, the cookbook writer said: "After ten incredible years I am leaving celebrity juice.

"I walk away with a ton of amazing memories and will miss working with the brilliant team on camera and behind the scenes. So much love and luck to them all on future series #nostrils."

Holly Willoughby - who has just returned to the UK from a successful stint as co-presenter of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in Australia - posted a tribute to her long-time friend.

Alongside a screen grab of the pair eating a banana together, Holly wrote: "I’m going to miss you being on the other side of my banana... thank you for 10 years of laughter... "love you @fearnecotton ... we are going to MISS you on @celebjuiceofficial SOOO much xxxx."

Show presenter and creator, Keith Lemon, also tweeted: "End of an era! Gonna miss @fearnecotton Fanks for the fun times. Love you deeply! Good luck with your next chapter! I hope one day we’ll play again. But the show must go on."

Fearne, 37, joined the show in 2008, alongside Holly, also 37, with the two stars taking on the roles of Team Captains.

Celebrity Juice is hosted by Leigh Francis' alter-ego, Keith Lemon, and he makes his star guests partake in a series of cheeky games and challenges about current affairs.

Speaking to MailOnline, Fearne said: "After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice.

"It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series."