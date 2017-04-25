Iconic actress Faye Dunaway found herself at the centre of the biggest Oscar controversies in recent times this year when she was part of the twosome that read out the wrong name for the recipient of the Best Picture award.

Having stayed silent since the monumental gaff in February, the 76-year-old star has now come out to talk about the incident and describes how "very guilty" she felt about the mistake that saw the cast of La La Land take to the stage to accept the award that should have gone to Moonlight.

Speaking in an interview on NBC Nightly News, Dunaway said she thought her announcement partner, Warren Beatty, was joking when he paused before revealing the winner.

She said: "He pulled the card out of the envelope and he didn't say anything.

"He paused. He looked over at me. I finally said, 'You're impossible'. I thought he was joking."

Dunaway, who herself picked up an Oscar in 1976 for her film, Network, added: "I thought he was joking. I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren's like that.

"He kind of holds the power and makes people - a dramatic pause. But it's part of his charm."

Despite the fact the fault didn’t lie with either Dunaway or Beatty, the Bonnie & Clyde star admitted both her and Warren felt very caught up in the huge drama.

She said: "And we were, I won't say deer in the headlight, but you are completely stunned. You don't know what has happened."

It was later revealed that PricewaterhouseCooper’s Brian Cullen handed the evening’s final two presenters the Actress In A Leading Role envelope rather than the one with the Best Picture winner.

Dunaway said that she is not angry at Cullen or anyone else, just upset she did not realize what was happening in that moment.

She said: "I could have done something, surely. Why didn't I see Emma Stone's name on the top of the card?"