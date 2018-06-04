'Father Ted' fans can sing Hallelujah as it is revealed that a musical based on the cult 90s sitcom is currently in the works, with the original creators and composer all reuniting for the ultimate Catholic showdown twenty years after the final episode was aired.

Graham Linehan at the Emmys Gala

Graham Linehan shared the news on Twitter, revealing the involvement of both Arthur Mathews and The Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon. He said that the script for the 'real final episode' was 'almost written' and described the new venture as 'very exciting'.

'Pope Ted - The Father Ted Musical' sees Father Ted Crilly of Craggy Island in a papal adventure as he sets his sights on becoming the first Irish leader of the Catholic Church.

'This is true and not one of my stupid jokes, I promise', Graham told his followers. 'Didn't want to do something until the right idea came along. This was the right idea. Arthur and I have been laughing our a***s off while writing it. Just like the old days.'

It might seem unlikely that such a dubious and morally questionable figure like Father Ted could ever take up such an important position as Pope, but then, in a world where Donald Trump can become President of the United States, anything is possible.

'Obviously we're pulling some shenanigans to get him into that position, but I think the shenanigans are entertaining enough that people won't mind', he told the BBC.

Auditions for cast selection are yet to be scheduled. Of course, we won't be seeing Dermot Morgan reprising his iconic role, given that he died of a heart attack the day after filming the final episode of 'Father Ted' on February 28th 1998. His co-star Frank Kelly - who played Father Jack Hackett - died on the same day 18 years later.

Ardal O'Hanlon (Father Dougal McGuire) is still around, and fans would be thrilled to see his involvement in the stage show, as is Pauline McLynn (Mrs. Doyle). Plus, Graham Norton had his first recurring TV role as Father Noel Furlong on the series, so he would no doubt be another welcome addition.