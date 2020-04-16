Fatboy Slim has announced a free party in Brighton for NHS workers fighting on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Praise You' hitmaker came up with the idea to host a special gig to thank the healthcare workers as a joke at first when he was sending video messages to friends of his who work for the NHS to show his support, but now the DJ has announced he plans to hold the party at the Brighton Centre on October 28, and he's extended the invitation to ''support workers, porters and cleaners plus all blue light staff, ambulance, police and fire service'' staff so they can ''let their hair down'' once everything returns to normal.

In a statement, he said: ''Recently, friends of mine who work in the NHS asked me to send a little video message to thank and cheer on the frontline troops and in it I, (half) jokingly said, we should all have a big party together when this is all over'.

''Careful what you wish for, as so many people responded to the comment, I thought, 'why not?'

''By the time life returns to normal we will all want to celebrate together and, I would like to do my bit to reward and thank everyone who has been holding our lives together in these most difficult of times.

''So I extend an invitation to all NHS doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners plus all blue light staff, ambulance, police and fire service (and importantly to their plus ones) to let their hair down with me and dance off the cobwebs to rejoice in the end of this emergency.''

A press release states that: ''Those eligible for tickets will be all NHS staff & Auxiliary staff that work within NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom and Emergency Services including, but not limited to, doctors, nurses, support workers, porters, cleaners, Ambulance, Fire and Police Services.

''Any staff that work within the hospital or frontline services will be eligible to apply for tickets. Eligible NHS & frontline staff members are entitled to bring one guest with them but will need two tickets (one for them and one for their guest).''

Tickets will need to be applied for from 7pm on April 17 via www.brightoncentre.co.uk.