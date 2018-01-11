Artist:
Song title: Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Fall Out Boy turn their new video for 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' into a shopping channel with hilarious results and several references to their past songs ahead of the release of their new album 'MANIA'.

The video references the likes of their musical film 'Young Blood Chronicles', Franklin the sheep from the 'Infinity On High' cover as well as their hit song 'This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race'. It's rather a comical ode to themselves... but with dancing llamas.

The album follows 2015's 'American Beauty / American Psycho' and features production from the likes of Illangelo, Pharrell Williams and SouthGang's Butch Walker. 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' is their fifth single after 'Young and Menace', 'Champion', 'The Last of the Real Ones' and 'Hold Me Tight or Don't'. 

The band; who are lead vocalist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, lead guitarist Joe Trohman and drummer Andy Hurley; are currently on the UK leg of their 'MANIA' tour, set to jet off to Australia and New Zealand in February with support from WAAX before returning to Europe in March. They are also due to perform in Japan and Singapore this Spring. 

'MANIA' will finally be released on January 19th 2018 through Island Records.

