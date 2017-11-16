Fall Out Boy bring a Mexican flavour to their newest single 'Hold Me Tight Or Don't', releasing a video set during the annual Spanish Day of the Dead festival, which takes place on November 2nd.
Directed by Brendan Walter and Mel Soria, the video features the group performing the song amid a colourful Dia de los Muertos 2017 celebration, surrounded by people wearing intricate calavera facepaint, throwing powder paint and breathing fire.
Co-written by the Grammy nominated songwriter Jonny Coffer, 'Hold Me Tight Or Don't' is the fourth single from their upcoming seventh studio album 'Mania', following the songs 'Young and Menace', 'Champion' and 'The Last of the Real Ones'.
The album has been produced by Jesse Shatkin, Illangelo and Pharrell Williams, and it follows their 2015 release 'American Beauty / American Psycho' which topped charts in the US and Canada.
The band have been touring North America this month, with shows opened by Blackbear and Jaden Smith. They'll jet off to Europe in 2018, kicking off with a show at Berlin's Lido on January 8th and also playing in Stockholm and London. In February, they'll tour Australia and New Zealand with WAAX, before returning to Europe in the Spring.
'Mania' will be released on January 19th 2018 through Island and DCD2 records.
