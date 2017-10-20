Fall Out Boy will still perform songs from new album 'Mania' on tour - despite delaying the record's release until 2018.

The 'Centuries' rock band - made up of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley - postponed their highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's 'American Beauty/American Psycho' because they weren't convinced it was the best it could be.

Bassist Pete told Billboard magazine: ''It's one of those things where we made the decision to push it back on our own. I think it would be different if it was a decision that was not in our hands, so then we'd feel like we had to make certain changes.

''But since it's in our hands we can do what we want. We can still play the songs that we want, so we're going to play three or four songs off it. It's within our control.''

The US tour - which kicks off on Friday (20.10.17) in Cleveland, Ohio - has been named after 'Mania', and the star joked they ''should have named it something different'' after delaying the release.

However, Pete revealed that the production for the live shows has been inspired on the record, and explained he worked on the visual concepts for the concerts before work had finished on the LP.

He said: ''[It's] the biggest production that we've probably ever done as a band. It's super visual. It's still based on the album because I made the visuals before we finished the album.

''We live in a hip-hop world, a dance world, so it's cool to have a couple of rock bands that are played on the radio and also can play in arenas. That's what the staging's supposed to be. It's supposed to be a big rock show.''