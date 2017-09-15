Fall Out Boy unleash a dark new video for their latest single 'The Last Of The Real Ones', released ahead of the launch of their seventh studio album 'Mania'. They will be dropping the new record early next year, during their limited European tour dates.

Fall Out Boy at the 2015 AMAs

Directed by Justus Meyer, the video sees two people dressed as llamas parking their car in the dark wilderness before igniting a jacket; clearly the evidence of some misdeed. They open up the trunk and bound and gagged inside is bassist Pete Wentz, who the llamas proceed to murder with a spade. Credited as 'Llama Wrangling Specialists' are Jaden Smith and Blackbear, who will also be supporting the band on their forthcoming North American tour this October.

'The Last Of The Real Ones' follows singles 'Young and Menace' and 'Champion', released in April and June respectively. Meanwhile, the album has been co-produced by Jesse Shatkin and it comes two years after their previous release 'American Beauty / American Psycho' which reached number one in the US album charts and number two in the UK.

Fall Out Boy will be playing Rock In Rio in Brazil next week, before kicking off their North American dates on October 20th 2017 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Their final scheduled date for the that leg takes place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on November 18th. A dollar from every ticket sale for the North American dates will be donated to the Fall Out Boy Fund which benefits several Chicago charities.

Following that, they will be heading to Europe in January for shows in Berlin, Stockholm and London, and in February and March they'll be supported by WAAX during their Australian dates.

'Mania' will be released on January 19th 2018 through Island Records and DCD2.