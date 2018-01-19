Fall Out Boy are striving to give back to their hometown of Chicago with a charity campaign for their upcoming tour.

The 'Sugar We're Going Down' rockers finally released their new album 'MANIA' on Friday (19.01.18) after admitting they were delaying the record late last year when the band were left dissatisfied with the songs they'd laid down.

Now, the LP has been unveiled along with a tour of North America, and the band - made up of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley - have confirmed they will be making a donation to local charities via their own Fall Out Boy Fund for every ticket sold.

A tweet on the group's Twitter profile read: ''$1 from every ticket sold on the #MANIAtour will go to the Fall Out Boy Fund benefiting charities throughout Chicago.''

Announcing the organisation in September, FOB revealed they would be supporting 'Back to the Roots' which aims to bring gardening and food education to schools while inspiring children to grow their own food.

As well as the charity drive for the tour, the 'Hold Me Or Don't' hitmakers also confirmed a huge hometown show in Chicago, Illinois at Wrigley Field, alongside fellow Windy City artists Rise Against and Machine Gun Kelly

Referencing their 2003 track 'Chicago Is So Two Years Ago', the band tweeted: ''There's a light on in Chicago and I know I should be home... CHICAGO!!

''We're coming home on September 8th to play our biggest show yet at Wrigley Field. It'll be us, Chicago homies @RiseAgainst, @MachineGunKelly and many more surprises along the way. #maniatour (sic)''