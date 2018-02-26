Just weeks after filing for divorce from his wife, it seems Ewan McGregor has now split from his current girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead. As of yet, it is unclear whether or not he will attempt to repair his marriage to Eve Mavrakis, or make a fresh start entirely.

Ewan McGregor at the Golden Camera Awards

Following early reports of the break-up, Ewan was apparently seen visiting Eve Mavrakis at her home in Los Angeles, and even enjoyed a day out with their daughter Anouk. So it seems things are still amicable between them - if only for the sake of the children.

'Her and Ewan speak very rarely and mainly about their children', a source told The Sun. 'This came as a shock - the family are still trying to process the news. Ewan upended their family life last year. If this is true, then there will be no quick-fix for the marriage.'

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old 'Trainspotting' star has tried to keep his recent heartbreak under wraps. It was only last month that he caused controversy by thanking both his wife and his girlfriend/co-star in his Golden Globe acceptance speech for his work on 'Fargo', but his wife knows nothing about their split.

'I don't know anything about it. I don't have a reaction', she told The Sun, and when questioned about the Golden Globes gaffe by Mail Online added: 'No, I did not like his speech.'

So why have Ewan and Mary gone their separate ways after just nine months of dating? Well, it looks like Mary has not had it easy since it all came out in the press about their romance following meeting on the set of 'Fargo'.

'Mary hated being labelled a home wrecker and the embarrassment it caused her', a source told the US magazine Star. 'It's sad because a year ago Ewan and his wife were in great shape and then he decided to throw it all away for Mary. Now it looks like he's lost them both for good.'