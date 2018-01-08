As we await the release of the second 'Star Wars' anthology film, 'Solo', Ewan McGregor has spoken out about his interest in reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the possible upcoming spin-off flick about the character's origins. However, there are still no details about the project.

The 46-year-old actor won Best Actor in a Limited Series for his role in the third season of crime thriller 'Fargo' at the 75th Golden Globe Awards yesterday (January 7th 2018), and he went on to tell reporters backstage that he was more than interested in returning to former role.

'There's a lot of talk, and I'd be happy to play [Obi-Wan Kenobi] again', he said. 'But I don't know anything more than you do.'

It was reported last summer that Obi-Wan would get his own 'Star Wars' anthology movie, with Stephen Daldry ('The Hours') tipped to direct. Ewan originally played a young version of the Jedi master in the prequels 'The Phantom Menace', 'Attack of the Clones' and 'Revenge of the Sith' (1999-2005).

His voice was also briefly included in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'. He heaped praise on the latest installment - 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - branding it 'really, really beautiful'.

Ewan McGregor recently finished shooting the Drake Doremus' sci-fi romance 'Zoe' which is out later this year, and is also set to lend his voice to the fantasy animation 'The Land of Sometimes'. He is currently shooting Marc Forster's 'Christopher Robin' in which he stars as the titular character opposite Hayley Atwell and Mark Gatiss.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is the next anthology film to be released, following the success of 2016's 'Rogue One'. Starring Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and directed by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Ron Howard, it's set to be released on May 25th 2018.