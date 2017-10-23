Having recently been snapped kissing Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a London cafe, it has been announced that Ewan McGregor is now separated from his wife of more than two decades. The pair decided to go their separate ways five months ago, the same month that Mary Elizabeth announced her split from her own husband.

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis at FX Networks Upfront event

It seems 46-year-old 'Fargo' star Ewan and his 32-year-old co-star Mary Elizabeth had no reservations about displaying their newfound off-screen romance when they shared an intimate kiss on a date at The Good Life Eatery in St John's Wood this month. Naturally, people are surprised given that Ewan has been married for 22 years.

'Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were there together and seemed relaxed in each other's company', a source told The Sun. 'You cannot reserve a table in there and have to go to the counter to order food, so people are up and down constantly. They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan's motorbike and they sped off together.'

Unsurprisingly, a source has been quick to confirm to People that Ewan and his 51-year-old French wife Eve Mavrakis - a production designer - have been separated since May this year, and indeed both of them have been seen without their wedding rings in recent months. The pair met on the set of British TV series 'Kavanagh QC', married in 1995, and they have four daughters together: 21-year-old Clara, 16-year-old, Jamyan, 15-year-old Esther and 6-year-old Anouk.

Coincidentally (or perhaps not), May was also the month that Mary Elizabeth confessed that she had split from her 'teenage sweetheart' Riley Stearns, who she married in 2010. 'We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days', she said on Instagram. 'We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.'

Mary Elizabeth and Ewan played lovers in the latest series of 'Fargo', but it is as yet unclear if a blossoming offscreen romance had any bearing on the breakdown of both their marriages.