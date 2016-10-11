Hardcore n roll kings Every Time I Die have been one of the most constantly thrilling and fun bands in heavy music since the start of the century. Across milestones such as 2003's 'Hot Damn!', 2007's 'The Big Dirty' and 2012's 'Ex Lives', Every Time I Die have crafted a wholly unique sound that balances brutal metallic hardcore with party-atmosphere rock n roll. Not only have they never put out a bad record, but they've never put a record which is less than excellent, and newest release 'Low Teens' continues the trend.

'Fear and Trembling' kicks this thing off with crushing guitar stabs tied with southern licks that make it sound like the soundtrack to an R-rated cowboy shootout, and Keith Buckley's menacing shrieks truly makes the song apocalyptic.

'Glitches' is more cutthroat with all-over-the-place, but groove heavy riffs. This is classic Every Time I Die with the perfect middle ground between anarchy and party spirit. 'C++ (Love Will Get You Killed)'on the other hand is more on Every Time I Die's breezy rock n roll side, with little of this song trying to bludgeon your ears, but rather going for a motorcycle ride with riffs cool enough to be ice in your whiskey as well as Buckley taking on a smooth croon. That being said there's still room for some muscle to get people flailing into each other at shows.

'I Didn't Want to Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway' is a true highlight with the guitars switching between straight up thrashing, colourful noodling and rampaging chugging. 'It Remembers' is one of the most stoner rock things Every Time I Die have ever done with steamy sludgy riffs and hazy vocals from Keith that conjure up a desert-like atmosphere. Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie also makes an appearance offering some of the bombast that makes that band so beloved.

'Petal' is punishing with sharp high notes countering low stomps which are impossible not to headbang to. 'The Coin Has a Say' is also heavy with battering, driving rhythms and breakdown so pummelling that it should have a safety warning along with it.

For quite a lot of the songs on 'Low Teens' there's not much to say about them other than that it's what Every Time I Die do best and that's make music that's got all the brutality, intensity and chaos of hardcore, mixed with the fun of good-time rock music. It's a sound that's been badass and thrilling from day one and there's no reason for Every Time I Die to abandon their winning formula now.

That being said, closer 'Map Change' does switch things up being Every Time I Die's most morose song to date with Buckley sounding defeated as well as brooding licks. Buckley's lyrics are also highly introspective especially with the impactful refrain of 'I've weighed down the Earth, from the stars, to the pavement, no use trying to save it.' It's arguably the best and most memorable song on the album, and a fitting end feeling like a hangover compared to the party all the proceeding songs have made for.

All in all, 'Low Teens' is another killer album from Every Time I Die. You've got their signature style which shows no signs of going out of style anytime soon and the songs where they branch out are equally satisfying. This record adds to Every Time I Die's rich legacy whilst also laying the groundwork for a shining future.